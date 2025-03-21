During the Chiefs' playoff game vs. the Texans, Charles Omenihu got a sack on C.J. Stroud and forced a fumble. (0:25)

Defensive end Charles Omenihu is returning to the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal worth a maximum of $7 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Omenihu, 27, played the past two seasons with Kansas City after signing as a free agent in 2023.

He missed the first six games of the 2023 season after being suspended by the NFL for a violation of its personal conduct policy. Omenihu was arrested in January of that year by police in San Jose, California, on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault.

Omenihu returned to have the most productive season of his career. He had a career-high seven sacks plus another in the playoffs before tearing his ACL in that season's AFC Championship Game victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

He returned in 2024 to play in six regular-season games with one sack. He played in all three of the Chiefs' playoff games with one sack.

Omenihu began his NFL career as a fifth-round pick of the Houston Texans. He played 2½ seasons for the Texans and had seven sacks before being traded in 2021 to the San Francisco 49ers. Omenihu had 4.5 sacks for the 49ers in 2022.

He has 19.5 sacks in six NFL seasons.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.