Veteran tight end Tyler Conklin has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, his agent, Mike McCartney, said Friday.

The deal is for $3 million and could grow to as much as $4.5M with incentives, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Conklin joins a tight end room in L.A. that also includes Will Dissly.

Conklin spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets, with whom he established himself as a reliable possession receiver. He had 170 receptions, tied for eighth among tight ends over that span, for 1,622 yards and seven touchdowns.

Conklin's numbers dropped in 2024, as the Jets' passing attack revolved around wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams. Conklin did manage a career-high four touchdown catches, including the 500th touchdown pass of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' career in the Jets' final game of the season.

When Conklin was targeted, it usually was as a checkdown option. He averaged only 5.23 air yards per target, by far his lowest among his three seasons in New York. Statistically, he was the most surehanded pass catcher on the team, with no drops in 73 targets in 2024.

Conklin, 29, signed with the Jets in 2022 and played out his entire contract (three years, $20.3 million).

Conklin spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. He produced 93 catches, 922 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Conklin began his college career as a basketball player at Division II Northwood University before transferring to Central Michigan for football.

ESPN's Rich Cimini contributed to this report.