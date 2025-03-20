Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- Derrick Barnes was all smiles.

After reaching a three-year, $25.5 million contract extension to remain with the Detroit Lions, the linebacker's young son, Trey, accompanied him at his news conference at the team's training facility on March. 10.

The Barnes family has committed to Detroit through 2027.

The 25-year-old felt it was an easy decision to re-sign with the team after a record-setting 15-win season, instead of testing the free agent market.

"Let's run it back for sure," Barnes told new Lions defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard and head coach Dan Campbell during their meeting to discuss the deal.

During the first wave of free agent commitments, Lions general manager Brad Holmes didn't deliver a splashy signing or trade that some fans were hoping for. Instead, he committed to what Barnes expressed in his meeting -- running it back with the players who've helped Detroit become a playoff regular and legit Super Bowl contender over the past two seasons.

Holmes standing pat thus far is a clear cut sign of the faith he has in the current roster to bring the city its first NFL title since the 1950s, even despite last season's shocking divisional round upset to the Washington Commanders -- a game in which the team was decimated by injuries, particularly on defense.

"We just fell short, and it wasn't our day. But no, I don't think that you can be a prisoner of the moment and just kind of make all of these crazy whole changes," Holmes said during his end of season news conference in January. "Now we will assess and evolve like we always do every year, and we will work to improve, but literally, there is nothing else to do but get back to work and that's what we have been saying from day one. It's all about the work and that's what we will continue to do."

Barnes has echoed Holmes' sentiments, saying the team is "building something great here." The former 2021 fourth-round pick by Detroit wanted to remain a part of what he's helped build.

"One hundred percent. It never left and I don't think it ever will leave. This is a winning program now," Barnes said. "We have changed things. We've built a culture. Going to the playoffs is not gonna be enough for us. We need to be in the dance. And that's what it is."

In addition to Barnes, Holmes re-signed defensive end Marcus Davenport -- a player who missed most of last season with a season-ending torn triceps injury. He also kept defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, another member of his original 2021 Detroit draft class, along with running back Craig Reynolds, wide receiver Tim Patrick, linebackers Trevor Nowaske and Anthony Pittman, offensive lineman Dan Skipper, linebacker Ezekiel Turner, and defensive end Myles Adams all on one-year deals. They also brought back tight end Shane Zylstra, ends Pat O'Connor and Al-Quadin Muhammad, and linebacker Mitchell Agude.

Wideout Tim Patrick is one of a slew of Lions being brought back to run it back in 2025. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

They had one key departure. Starting cornerback Carlton Davis III signed a three-year, $60 million contract with the New England Patriots. That corresponded with the Lions' biggest outside addition so far -- former Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, viewed as one of the best available options at cornerback on the free agent market -- to slot in Davis' place.

Reed logged 64 tackles and 10 pass breakups last season, and has garnered league-wide respect for his ability to cover and tackle in both in zone and man-to-man schemes. He signed with the Lions on a three-year, $48 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and says his style of play pairs well with the Lions' system.

"I think it fits very well. The reason being is I'm a scrappy guy myself. I have grit," Reed said. "I'm a tenacious player. I want to dominate and win every rep. I'm a willing tackler as well at corner, which most corners don't want to tackle. Most corners want to cover. I like to throw myself out there when I have to, and I also want to cover as well so I think I fit well."

Former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, who signed with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal, was another key loss in Detroit. Zeitler started in all 16 of his games played in the 2024 season, serving as a key piece on a Lions offensive line that set new franchise marks for total net yards (6,962) and rushing touchdowns (29) in a single season. Detroit could likely explore options to replace Zeitler through the draft, later in free agency or possibly through in-house development, as he leaves a big hole at right guard.

The remainder of the Lions' external free agent moves were largely made for depth and special teams purposes, with former Arizona defensive tackle Roy Lopez, former Colts special teamer Grant Stuard, former backup Steelers' quarterback Kyle Allen and ex-Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah joining the squad.

The Lions are also expected to deliver possible extensions for cornerstone players such as star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, 1,000-yard receiver Jameson Williams and All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph, who are all entering the final year of their rookie deals.

The Lions feel they have what it takes to win now with their main guys back in the fold right now. And they want to keep their in-house guys around and happy for a very long time, which they believe is the formula to success -- as long as they can remain healthy.

"What happened last year was crazy, we can all admit that and it's not gonna happen again. That's one of those rare things that happened. You saw how we were rolling at the beginning of the year," Onwuzurike said of the list of injuries the Lions suffered last season. "So, to have all of those guys back, everybody side by side, we're gonna cause some damage for sure."