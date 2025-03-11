Open Extended Reactions

NFL free agency has begun, and we're keeping track of every major signing, trade and release of the 2025 offseason, with analysis from our NFL Nation reporters and grades from our experts. The new league year begins March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, and free agent signings can then become official. The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins April 24 on ESPN.

Here's a breakdown of every 2025 NFL free agent signing by the Detroit Lions and how each will impact the upcoming season:

Reed is joining Detroit on a three-year, $48 million deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: After losing cornerback Carlton Davis III to a three-year, $60 million contract with the New England Patriots, the Lions are signing Reed, who was viewed as one of the best available options at cornerback on the free agent market. Reed isn't a prototypical shutdown corner, but can cover and tackle. In 2024, he logged 64 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

What's the risk: Although Detroit has moved quickly to replace Davis, Reed isn't a clear-cut upgrade at corner. In seven seasons, he has six career interceptions and didn't log one pick in 2024 for the Jets. However, Reed had valuable experience for the Jets, which boasted one of the league's top defenses, for the past three seasons. He could be a strong addition to the Lions group which was hit hard by injuries, including one to Davis (jaw). Reed started in all 14 of his appearances last season, and has 60 starts over the last four years in New York and Seattle.

Derrick Barnes, LB

Lions agree to three-year, $25.5M deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Of that, $16M is fully guaranteed at signing.

What it means: The Lions commit to another one of GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell's early draft picks. Barnes was taken in the fourth-round (113th overall) in 2021 and has proven to be a key part of the defense, as a contributor and cultural fit. With this move, the Lions lock down their linebacker core with Barnes, Jack Campbell and Alex Anzalone.

What's the risk: Barnes was limited to just three games in 2024 after suffering a knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals. It was the first time in Barnes' four seasons that he failed to play at least 15 games, but there has to be at least some level of concern about his durability moving forward.

Marcus Davenport, DE

One-year deal at $4.75M, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

What it means: Davenport suffered a season-ending torn triceps injury in Week 3 against Arizona, but the Lions have decided to run it back with him. The veteran also signed a one-year, $7.095 million contract in free agency last year after one season in Minnesota (2023), before his year was cut short with the injury. With this move, the Lions will see what he has left in the tank at 28 years old as they still need help on the edge.

What's the risk: Injuries have been a common theme in Davenport's career since he first entered the NFL as a first-round pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and they have continued to be a problem -- even last year. In his first five seasons with the Saints, injuries limited him to 63 appearances in five seasons, then in 2023, with the Vikings, he appeared in just four games due to a right ankle injury before playing just two games in Detroit in 2024, so there has to be some level of concern to keep him on the field.

Anthony Pittman, LB

One-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: After being hit hard by the injury bug last season, the Lions bring back depth at the linebacker position with Pittman, who re-signed with Detroit in December after playing on the practice squad with the Jacksonville Jaguars for most of the season. At one point in 2024, the Lions had 16 defensive players on the injured reserve list which was the most in the league. Pittman also has experience with the Lions organization since being signed as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of Wayne State. He played for the Lions from 2019-23 before joining the Washington Commanders (2024) then Jaguars before returning to Detroit.

What's the risk: There's not a ton of risk with re-signing the veteran, especially on a one-year deal. He's familiar with Campbell's style of play and fits with the players in the locker room. In fact, he played in every game from 2021-23, although he was mainly on special teams, but is another strong culture fit who brings familiarity -- which could be useful after the coaching staff lost eight assistants in the offseason, including both defensive and offensive coordinators.

Dan Skipper, T

Skipper is returning to Detroit on one-year deal, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

What it means: The Lions bring back a proven veteran who started in five of his 17 appearances last season and is familiar with the team. Skipper has garnered reps as the jumbo tight end and swing tackle during his Lions tenure, becoming somewhat of a cult hero in Detroit along the way. He even caught a nine-yard touchdown in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. Skipper is one of three offensive linemen in Lions history to produce a touchdown reception.

What's the risk: This move doesn't pose much of a risk since it's a one-year deal. Skipper is comfortable and productive in Detroit. He has spent the bulk of his career with the Lions since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He has spent time on the practice squad, been waived and is now re-signed to a squad that is looking to win now. His gritty style of play fits everything that the Lions are about, according to head coach Dan Campbell.

Ezekiel Turner, LB

One-year extension, according to his agent Ray Haija of Young Money APAA Sports.

What it means: After reaching extensions with Barnes and Pittman, Detroit continued to build on their linebacker corps with Turner. He has primarily shined on special teams throughout his career and was signed to the Lions from the practice squad in November. He appeared in nine games last season, logging 12 tackles and a career-best three QB hits.

What's the risk: This move doesn't pose much of a risk as the Lions re-sign Turner on a short-term deal. Detroit originally added Turner in the middle of last season where he was able to find a role and earn the respect of special teams coordinator Dave Fipp with his intelligence on the field. He played in 176 special teams snaps last season for Detroit while also logging some action on defense as well. It's a safe move.