INDIANAPOLIS - On the day the Indianapolis Colts reported for training camp in July, general manager Chris Ballard faced pushback from reporters about his decision to abstain from offseason moves in the secondary, where the Colts were young and unproven.

Despite plentiful veteran options available in free agency, Ballard doubled down on his own players.

"The word 'better' is subjective," Ballard said. "We like our young players. I'm not saying we won't [make a roster move]. We definitely could. But I want to see these young guys get after it and compete."

How'd it turn out? The Colts finished 30th in opponent completion rate (69.4%) and 27th in yards per attempt allowed (7.6).

Heading into the 2025 season, Ballard and the Colts are taking a much different approach to the secondary, with a pair of aggressive free-agent acquisitions. Indianapolis signed former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward and former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum to deals that included a combined $38 million in signing bonuses.

The additions have immediately changed the look and expectations of the Colts' secondary.

"I think we're going to have a playmaking secondary," said Ward, who signed for three years and $54 million.

Said Bynum, who got $60 million over four years: "I know that greatness is going to happen, and it's just a matter of how quick we can gel and really get on the same page with each other."

To fully understand the dramatic about-face the Colts have made at defensive back, consider their past fiscal approach to the position. Last season, just one member of the Indianapolis secondary counted more than $5 million against the salary cap (slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, $6.97 million).

Beyond that, the unit was comprised mostly of young players trying to find their way. Just two of the team's top five defensive backs on opening day of last season entered 2024 with more than two years of experience (Moore and safety Julian Blackmon).

In 2023, when he was voted second-team All-Pro, Charvarius Ward led the NFL with 23 passes defensed. Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

There were some bright spots. Second-year cornerback Jaylon Jones, a seventh-round pick in 2023, embraced the challenge of being the No. 1 perimeter cornerback and held his own in some of the league's tougher matchups. Strong safety Nick Cross, a full-time starter for the first time, made three interceptions and his physicality made him one of the league's top tacklers.

But it wasn't enough.

Depth proved to be an issue. And even promising young players have moments where they are overmatched, with consistency proving to be an issue.

Enter Ward, Bynum and veteran backup Corey Ballentine, who also was signed to intensify competition in the unit. They represent a philosophical roster-building shift for Ballard, who has often treated the secondary as something of an afterthought. Their acquisitions, along with the recent hiring of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, indicate a heightened focus on production and playmaking in the secondary that the Colts are hoping can boost their defense.

In fact, the hiring of Anarumo is closely linked to this spring's personnel moves. His predecessor, Gus Bradley, consistently played less-aggressive zone coverages. Anarumo, however, wants to be more aggressive and intends to challenge receivers. That will require high-level talent.

"He said he's going to let me travel with the best receiver," Ward said of Anarumo's plans to allow Ward to shadow opponents' top targets. That would theoretically allow Jones the benefit of settling in against No. 2 receivers while Moore performs his multifaceted role in the slot.

"He's going to let me press, he's going to let me do my thing -- be physical, be aggressive and just be me," Ward added. "Be the guy that they paid me to be."

Over the past five seasons, Ward has allowed a 55.5% completion rate when the nearest defender in coverage, the fourth-best rate of any player to see at least 250 targets over that span according to NFL Next Gen Stats. In 2023, when he was voted second-team All-Pro, Ward led the NFL with 23 passes defensed.

Meanwhile, Bynum is also a playmaker in his own way. He had a career-high 10 passes defensed last season, tied for seventh among safeties. This season, he said, his focus will be taking the ball away.

"You get paid off of how many times you can touch the ball to take the ball away," Bynum said. "That's something that I've been able to do in my career and something I'm confident that I'm going to be able to do in [Anarumo's] defense here."

The Colts have significantly changed their approach and the look of their secondary. Now, their hope is these moves also change the results.