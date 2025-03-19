Louis Riddick and Harry Douglas explain why Minnesota is making the right choice by not considering Aaron Rodgers. (1:57)

The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to a deal with wide receiver/returner Rondale Moore, the team announced Wednesday.

Moore, 24, likely will compete for the No. 3 receiver job -- a role held mostly by Jalen Nailor last season -- behind starters Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The Vikings' No. 4 receiver from the past two seasons, Brandon Powell, is a free agent and has gone unsigned to this point.

The Vikings' depth at the position could be uniquely relevant as Addison faces possible NFL discipline for a misdemeanor drunken driving citation he received last summer.

Powell was also the Vikings' punt returner. Moore doesn't have extensive experience in that area, but he did return 21 punts for the Arizona Cardinals, averaging 8.1 yard per return.

He missed the entire 2024 season for the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury he suffered in a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in August.

The Falcons had acquired Moore in a trade with Arizona last March that sent quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Cardinals.

The Cards selected Moore in the second round of the 2021 draft, and he played his first three seasons for the franchise, catching 135 passes for 1,201 yards and scoring four touchdowns (three receiving).

He has appeared in 39 games with 23 starts.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert contributed to this report.