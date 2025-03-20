During the Texans' game vs. the Titans last November, Danielle Hunter sacked the quarterback three times. (0:34)

HOUSTON -- Defensive end Danielle Hunter and the Houston Texans have agreed to a one-year, $35.6 million contract extension, a source confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

Last March, Hunter agreed to a two-year, $49 million deal with Houston as a free agent. The Texans have added $35.6 million to the back end of that original deal after his Pro Bowl debut with the team.

Hunter will get a $12 million raise in 2025, bumping his 2025 salary to $32 million. And in 2026, he'll earn the remainder of the extension.

Houston ranked fifth in the NFL in sacks (49) this past season and was led by Hunter, who was tied for fifth in sacks (12) while recording a pressure rate of 23.9%, second most among players with at least 200 pass-rush snaps, according to Next Gen Stats.

Because of Hunter, as well as the ability of his fellow defensive linemen to sack and pressure opposing quarterbacks, the Texans forced a lot of turnovers in 2024. Houston snagged 19 interceptions (second most in the NFL) and finished with 29 takeaways overall (fifth most).

Overall, the Texans' defense finished 14th in points allowed per game (21.9) and ranked fifth in total defense (315 yards allowed per game). The unit played a key role in the Texans clinching the AFC South title then defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in a wild-card playoff game. Houston forced L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert into four interceptions, including one pick-six.

The Hunter deal, which was first reported by NFL Network, comes on the heels of cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and the Texans agreeing Monday to a three-year, $90 million extension that made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.