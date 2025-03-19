Open Extended Reactions

Free-agent offensive tackle Cam Robinson is signing a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal can max out at $14.5M next season, a source tells ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Robinson's signing comes just over a week after the Texans traded All-Pro tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in return for a series of picks in the 2025 and 2026 NFL drafts. He'll join an offensive line group that features recently signed guard Laken Tomlinson, tackle duo of Tytus Howard and Blake Fisher to go along with guard Juice Scruggs and center Jarrett Patterson. Last season with Tunsil in the fold, the Texans allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times, tied for the third-most allowed in the NFL last season.

Robinson, 29, spent the first 7½ years of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the Minnesota Vikings acquired him last season in Week 9 as a temporary replacement for injured left tackle Christian Darrisaw.

He made his first start for the Vikings five days after the trade and made a total of 11 starts, including the postseason. The Vikings won nine consecutive games over that period before losses to the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card playoff round.

Robinson helped fill a void on an offensive line that didn't have an obvious alternative on the roster, but the drop-off from Darrisaw was noticeable. Robinson ranked 25th in pass block win rate and 45th in run block win rate among tackles after the trade.

According to Next Gen Stats, Robinson allowed the third-highest pass pressure rate among left tackles with at least 500 pass blocking snaps (12.1%) and the fourth-most sacks (nine).

The Jaguars' second-round pick in 2017, Robinson has made it through full seasons twice in his career: 2020 and 2024. Injuries and a four-game suspension in 2023, for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, cost him games in all other seasons.

ESPN's Kevin Seifert DJ Bien-Aime contributed to this report.