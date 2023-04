The ins-and-outs of Jeffery Simmons' new deal with the Titans (0:41)

Who are the NFL's highest-paid players at every position? In 2022, multiple players reset the market, but there are a few whose deals from previous years have carried over as the peak for their positions.

We tracked the best-paid players at 16 different positions -- including long-snapper -- and will keep the numbers updated as more records get broken. To get the full picture on the top earners in this league, we sorted positions by two categories, which in a few cases has the same player at No. 1:

Three-year average (APY)

Total guaranteed money

Salary information courtesy of Roster Management System.

Let's start with the highest-paid quarterbacks, including two massive contracts:

Jump to:

QB | RB | WR | TE

OL | EDGE | DT | LB

CB | S | K | LS | P

Quarterback

Highest three-year APY:

1. Aaron Rodgers, $50.2 million

Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Russell Wilson (DEN), $50 million

3. Kyler Murray (ARI), $49.2 million

4. Deshaun Watson (CLE), $46 million

5. Josh Allen (BUF), $45.9 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Deshaun Watson, $230 million

Signed: March 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Kyler Murray (ARI), $189.5 million

3. Russell Wilson (DEN), $165 million

4. Aaron Rodgers (GB), $150.6 million

5. Josh Allen (BUF), $150 million

Running back

Highest three-year APY:

1. Christian McCaffrey, $17.2 million

Signed: April 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Alvin Kamara (NO), $12.7 million

3. Joe Mixon (CIN), $12.53 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Christian McCaffrey, $36.3 million

Signed: April 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Alvin Kamara (NO), $34.3 million

3. Dalvin Cook (MIN), $28 million

Wide receiver

Highest three-year APY:

1. Cooper Kupp, $26.7 million

Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Stefon Diggs (BUF), 26.2 million

3. Tyreek Hill (MIA), $25 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Cooper Kupp, $75 million

Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Tyreek Hill (MIA), $72.2 million

3. Stefon Diggs (BUF), $70 million

Tight end

Highest three-year APY:

1. Darren Waller, $17 million

Signed: September 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. George Kittle (SF), $15.3 million

3. Mark Andrews (BAL), $15.06 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. George Kittle, $40 million

Signed: August 2020 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Mark Andrews (BAL), $37.6 million

3. Dallas Goedert (PHI), $34.8 million

Offensive line

Highest three-year APY:

1. David Bakhtiari, $23.5 million

Signed: November 2020 (contract ends in 2024)

2. Laremy Tunsil (HOU), $22 million

3. Chris Lindstrom (ATL), $21.8 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Ronnie Stanley, $64.1 million

Signed: October 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Chris Lindstrom (ATL), $62.7 million

3. Ryan Ramczyk (NO), $60.2 million

Cornerback

Highest three-year APY:

1. Jaire Alexander, $21.7 million

Signed: May 2022 (contract ends in 2026)

2. Jalen Ramsey (MIA), $20.6 million

3. Denzel Ward (CLE), $20.2 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Denzel Ward, $71.25 million

Signed: April 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Jalen Ramsey (MIA), $71.2 million

3. Marlon Humphrey (BAL), $66.9 million

Edge rusher

Highest three-year APY:

Signed: September 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Joey Bosa (LAC), $29.2 million

3. Myles Garrett (CLE), $26.7 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Joey Bosa, $102 million

Signed: July 2020 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Myles Garrett (CLE), $100 million

3. Khalil Mack (LAC), $90 million

Defensive tackle

Highest three-year APY:

1. Aaron Donald, $31.6 million

Signed: June 2022 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Jeffery Simmons (TEN), $23.5 million

3. Daron Payne (WSH), $22.5 million

4. DeForest Buckner (IND), $21.2 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Jeffery Simmons, $66 million

Signed: April 2023 (contract ends in 2027)

T2. Aaron Donald (LAR), $60 million

T2. Chris Jones (KC), $60 million

T2. Daron Payne (WSH), $60 million

5. DeForest Buckner (IND), $56.3 million

Off-ball linebacker

Highest three-year APY:

1. Roquan Smith, $20 million

Signed: January 2023 (contract ends 2027)

2. Fred Warner (SF), $19.5 million

3. Tremaine Edmunds (CHI), $19 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Roquan Smith, $60 million

Signed: January 2023 (contract ends 2027)

2. Shaquille Leonard (IND), $52.5 million

3. C.J. Mosley (NYJ), $51 million

Safety

Highest three-year APY:

1. Derwin James Jr., $19.6 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), $18.6 million

3. Jamal Adams (SEA), $17.6 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Derwin James Jr., $42 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

T2. Jamal Adams (SEA), $36 million

T2. Minkah Fitzpatrick (PIT), $36 million

T2. Jessie Bates III (ATL), $36 million

play 2:39 Why Stephen A. isn't surprised Lamar hasn't received an offer yet Stephen A. Smith explains why he isn't shocked that Lamar Jackson hasn't received a contract offer from any other teams.

Kicker

Highest three-year APY:

1. Justin Tucker, $6.2 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Matt Gay (IND), $5.9 million

3. Chris Boswell (PIT), $5.6 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Justin Tucker, $17.5 million

Signed: August 2022 (contract ends in 2027)

2. Matt Gay (IND), $13 million

2. Chris Boswell (PIT), $12.5 million

Long-snapper

Highest three-year APY:

1. Joe Cardona, $1.6 million

Signed: March 2023 (contract ends 2026)

2. Charley Hughlett (CLE), 1.47 million

3. Josh Harris (LAC), $1.44 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Joe Cardona, $2.6 million

Signed: March 2023 (contract ends 2026)

2. Andrew DePaola (MIN), $2.2 million

3. Charley Hughlett (CLE), $1.9 million

Punter

Highest three-year APY:

1. Michael Dickson, $3.9 million

Signed: June 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Jack Fox (DET), $3.6 million

3. Tress Way (WSH), $3.3 million

Total guaranteed money:

1. Michael Dickson, $8.5 million

Signed: June 2021 (contract ends in 2025)

2. Jack Fox (DET), $7.5 million

2. Tress Way (WSH), $6.4 million