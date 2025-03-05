"The Pat McAfee Show" crew reacts to news of Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby signing a three-year extension that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history. (2:29)

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Four-time Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders that makes him the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The extension, announced without terms by the Raiders, includes $91.5 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN, and keeps Crosby under contract through the 2029 season.

"I told him last night, 'This is not for what you've done, but for what you're about to do,'" general manager John Spytek said at a news conference. "He's chasing championships, and so are we."

Making Stacks For Sacks Defensive end Maxx Crosby has agreed to a three-year, $106.5 million extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, giving him the highest average annual salary per season for a non-quarterback in NFL history. Pos., Player Tm. AAV DE Maxx Crosby LV $35.5M WR Justin Jefferson MIN $35M DE Nick Bosa SF $34.2M WR CeeDee Lamb DAL $34M >> ESPN Research

Said Crosby: "It's an honor to be held at that high of a standard. I take that seriously."

His extension, which averages $35.5 million per season, surpasses those for Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson ($35 million AAV), 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa ($34.2 million) and Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($34 million). It's the first deal of a busy offseason for edge rushers across the league, with Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett, Aidan Hutchinson, T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons also in line for new contracts.

Crosby has developed into one of the league's top edge rushers since the Raiders drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. Since entering the league, Crosby has totaled 59.5 sacks -- tied for fifth most in the NFL -- and is third in franchise history behind Greg Townsend (107.5) and Howie Long (84).

In 2024, Crosby totaled 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 12 games before his season was cut short because of ankle surgery.

He had two years left -- with a base salary of $22.2 million in 2025 and $18.8 million in 2026 --- on the four-year extension he signed in 2022, but he didn't have any more guaranteed money. Last offseason, the Raiders gave Crosby a $6 million raise ahead of the 2024 campaign while moving $1.2 million from his 2026 salary into 2025.

The Raiders have made the playoffs only once in Crosby's six years with the organization, but he's hopeful things will turn around under Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

"I am extremely excited and motivated," said Crosby, who added that he's "getting close" following surgery and has been running on the treadmill. "I have been here for seven years and it has been a blessing. ... A lot of people in this building have helped me. I am about to be five years sober in a week and without that, I wouldn't be here."

Spytek said Crosby's deal sets the tone for a new era for the Raiders.

"We want to grow this to a place that people want to be," Spytek said, "When Maxx -- and it's no secret it hasn't been sunshine and roses here -- makes a commitment to the Raiders and stands for everything [we] talk about, that speaks volumes. I hope it's noticed around the league."

Most QB Pressures Since 2019 Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has 324 quarterback pressures in his career -- 40 more than any other player since his 2019 rookie season. Players QBP Maxx Crosby 324 Nick Bosa 284 Myles Garrett 281 >> ESPN Research

Spytek didn't comment at the NFL scouting combine on whether a new deal with Crosby would get done this offseason, but he made it clear that he wanted the 27-year-old defensive end to be in Las Vegas for the long term and that Crosby embodies the type of players he and Carroll want for the organization.

"This is a big commitment, and there is no one we'd rather do it with than Maxx," Spytek said. "And what he stands for, the way he plays the game and the passion. That's what Coach and I have talked about, and actions are louder than words."