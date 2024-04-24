Pat McAfee and crew discuss the Lions signing extensions with Penei Sewell and other players. (2:07)

DETROIT -- The Lions agreed to massive extensions with two of their top offensive stars Wednesday.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension, a source confirmed to ESPN, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell is signing a four-year, $112 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

St. Brown's contract includes $77 million guaranteed, the source said. That's the most guaranteed money for a wide receiver in a single contract in NFL history, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Sewell's contract includes $85 million guaranteed, the source told Schefter, the most for an offensive lineman, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The $28 million annual average salary in his contract is also the largest for an offensive lineman.

In a video posted to his Instagram story from Ford Field, St. Brown said, "I can't wait. I'm here, four more years."

The Lions can now turn their attention to getting an extension done with quarterback Jared Goff. Both parties have entered discussions about an extension, but nothing has been reached yet. Goff is entering the final year of his contract and has expressed interest to remain with the Lions after being traded from the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

A deal with Goff is not imminent, a source told Schefter.

St. Brown, 24, was selected as a first-team All-Pro last season when he set career bests with 119 catches, 1,515 yards and 10 touchdown receptions.

Sewell, 23, also was selected as a first-team All-Pro for the first time last season. He and St. Brown became the Lions' first two offensive players to make first team All-Pro since 1997. Both he and St. Brown have been selected to the past two Pro Bowls. Sewell joined Lomas Brown as the only Lions offensive tackles to have been named to the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons.

St. Brown is one of only three players in NFL history to have 90 or more receptions in each of his first three seasons, joining Odell Beckham Jr. (2014-16) and Michael Thomas (2016-18), according to ESPN Stats & Information.

The Lions selected St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He would have been an unrestricted free agent after this season without a new deal.

Sewell was selected by the Lions in the first round (seventh overall) of the 2021 draft. His extension comes ahead of next week's deadline for teams to decide on fifth-year options for players selected in the first round of the 2021 draft.

Before news of the deal broke, St. Brown spoke to ESPN on Wednesday morning saying he felt "good" about a potential contract extension.

"I'm not worried, I know that's going to get taken care of here in the near future," he said. "Not too worried about that. Talks have been going great. So, I'm excited for that."

His father, John Brown, told ESPN the Lions were looking to get the deal done before the draft.

"You go back and forth, but when it happens, even when you anticipate it, it's mind blowing," Brown said. "I'm proud of him."

St. Brown said his goals for next year include winning a Super Bowl after helping the Lions make the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 32 years.

"My goals for next year are definitely going to be loftier goals than last year, but I want to win the Super Bowl," he told ESPN. "That's goal No. 1 for me, for our whole team, is to get that Super Bowl.

"We're hungry, we're ready for it," he said. "We came up short last year, but we feel like we're ready for it. We've got the guys on this team. We've been before now; we know what it looks like, and it starts now for us."

As Detroit prepares to host its first NFL draft this week, St. Brown will be one of the busier athletes. He has many appearances scheduled, including meeting with military members through USAA and serving pizza to the community on Thursday at the Little Caesars Love Kitchen.