The Minnesota Vikings have released longtime center Garrett Bradbury, the team announced Monday.

The move comes after sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter last week that the Vikings would first try to trade Bradbury, the team's first-round pick in 2019.

Bradbury, 29, was selected 18th in 2019 and has manned the position for the past six seasons. He has started all 88 games he appeared in for the Vikings -- including all 17 last season.

The Vikings signed him to a three-year extension after the 2022 season, but the deal had no guaranteed money for 2025. The Vikings will designate the move as a post-June 1 transaction, saving the team $5.25 million against the salary cap.

Bradbury is one of the NFL's smaller centers at a listed weight of 300 pounds, and at times he has been overpowered by opposing defensive linemen. The Vikings replaced him last week with free agent Ryan Kelly, a four-time Pro Bowl selection in nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Remaking the interior of the offensive line has been one of the Vikings' top priorities this offseason. They not only signed Kelly to a two-year, $18 million contract, but also added Kelly's teammate in Indianapolis, guard Will Fries, with a five-year, $88 million deal.

Former right guard Ed Ingram was traded to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in 2026 last week. Guard Dalton Risner, who started 19 games over the past two seasons, is a free agent.

Also last week, the Vikings agreed to terms with offensive tackle Justin Skule, who started five games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.