Why veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins 'matches' with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In February 2020, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a picture on social media from the NFL Honors ceremony that featured himself, quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. The caption read: "How many TDs can this trio total?"

After Hopkins joined Jackson and Henry last week by signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, he finally got the chance to answer his question.

"Hopefully enough to win a lot of games," Hopkins said. "So I don't have a number, but hopefully more than a little bit."

DeAndre Hopkins posted this five years ago. Guess we're about to find out. pic.twitter.com/zeV5Nktpcc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2025

From a historical perspective, Hopkins' arrival gives Baltimore a rare tandem. With Hopkins, Jackson and Henry, the Ravens will become the second team since the 1970 merger to open a season with three-time All-Pros at quarterback, wide receiver and running back. They join the 2005 Indianapolis Colts, who had Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James.

But, during Hopkins' introductory press conference last week, Hopkins was grounded in his expectations. Hopkins, 32, is more focused on giving advice to Baltimore's young receivers in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman than the number of targets he's going to get.

When asked how much he has left in the tank, Hopkins responded that he will take it "day by day."

"They say, 'You'll know when your body gives out on you,' and it hasn't given out on me yet," Hopkins said. "So, who knows."

Hopkins has been one of the most productive wide receivers of his generation, going to five Pro Bowls and being named first-team All-Pro three times. Since entering the league in 2013, his 984 receptions lead all wide receivers and his 12,965 receiving yards tops all players.

But Hopkins is five years removed from his last Pro Bowl season. He's produced one 1,000-yard season in the last four years -- in 2023 with the Tennessee Titans, when he tallied 1,057 yards.

Last season, Hopkins totaled 56 catches for 610 yards and five touchdowns with the Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. His 10.9 average yards per catch were a career low.

Baltimore and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins agreed to a one-year deal. Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Entering his 13th season, Hopkins believes he can help Baltimore with his ability to get open.

"I've never been a 4.3 or 4.4 [40-yard dash] guy, but I'm able to make plays on the ball and contested catches," Hopkins said. "I feel like that's been something that I've been able to excel in."

Jackson set career highs last season with 4,172 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes because his wide receivers' growth. Flowers excelled in generating yards after the catch, and Bateman was the team's best downfield playmaker.

Hopkins can complement them with his sure hands. Of the 70 wide receivers who've had 500 targets since 2013, Hopkins has the fifth-lowest drop rate at 1.6%. Last season, the Ravens' wide receivers ranked 30th in the NFL with a 5.1% drop rate.

"I had a huge smile on my face when we signed 'D-Hop,'" Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley said. "You know what you're getting with that guy. I think he's a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver, and I still think he has a lot of good reps, years, seasons in him. And he's a physical player, he's a competitive player, and I think he's going to fit into our team really well."

The Ravens have tried to find a reliable No. 3 receiver for Jackson over the years, adding Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor and Diontae Johnson. None caught more than 35 passes in a single season for Baltimore.

If Hopkins' first day at the Ravens' facility is any indication, he is ready to help immediately. Before speaking to reporters last week, he asked the team to show him the training room so he could get in a quick workout.

"From the head coach down, I feel like they compete [and] they're dawgs," Hopkins said. "I feel like this organization [and] this team matches who I am."