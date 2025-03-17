Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles standout offensive tackle Lane Johnson reworked his contract to add $8 million over the next two years and an additional $30 million in guarantees, his agent, Ken Sarnoff, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Johnson also added one year at $25 million to the deal and is now under contract through the 2027 season.

He will earn $48 million over the next two years, including $40 million guaranteed.

Johnson, 34, has been named to six Pro Bowls, including in each of the past three seasons, and has twice been named first-team All-Pro.

Long considered one of the best tackles in the league, he anchored a group in 2024 that helped running back Saquon Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a single combined regular season and postseason.

Johnson finished tied for fourth among tackles in both pass block win rate (94%) and run block win rate (80%) last season.

Selected fourth in the 2013 draft, he has helped lead Philadelphia to three Super Bowl appearances, including two championships, over his 12-year career.

Johnson has earned four All-Pro selections altogether, joining Bob Brown (5) and Jason Peters (4) as the only tackles in Eagles history to do so.