The Pittsburgh Steelers and safety Juan Thornhill have reached agreement on a one-year deal, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The Cleveland Browns released Thornhill this offseason with one year remaining on a three-year, $21 million deal he signed with the team in 2023.

He struggled to stay healthy with the Browns, playing 11 games in each of the past two seasons. In 2024 he began splitting time with fellow safety Ronnie Hickman and played a career-low 57% of the team's defensive snaps in the 2024 season.

In two seasons in Cleveland, Thornhill recorded 103 tackles and four pass breakups.

A second-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2019 draft, Thornhill spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs, starting 52 games, before he signed with the Browns.

Thornhill, 29, has 8 interceptions, 24 passes defended and 337 tackles in six NFL seasons.

NFL Network first reported news of the deal.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor and Daniel Oyefusi contributed to this report.