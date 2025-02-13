Stephen A. Smith makes the case for the Philadelphia Eagles to repeat as Super Bowl champions. (2:07)

Isaiah Rodgers will live with his first Super Bowl win for the rest of his life -- literally.

After the Philadelphia Eagles dispatched the Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX, the cornerback moved to memorialize the moment with body ink on his calf.

Rodgers, 27, revealed his new Super Bowl LIX tattoo on social media Wednesday night.

The Eagles cornerback, who defended one pass in the big game, tattooed the Super Bowl LIX emblem with the final score below the logo and his jersey number -- 34 -- above the logo.

"Yea thats my leg ... its official," Rodgers wrote on social media, confirming the tattoo.

Philadelphia signed Rodgers in August 2023 during a suspension from the NFL for violating the league's gambling policy. He was later reinstated in April 2024.

The Eagles will hold their championship parade on Friday starting at 11 a.m. ET. The parade will kick off on Broad Street and Pattison Avenue and conclude at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.