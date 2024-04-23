Open Extended Reactions

The NFL on Tuesday reinstated Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. from his yearlong suspension for violating the league's policy on gambling.

Rodgers was with the Indianapolis Colts when he was suspended on June 29 but was released by the team later that day. He then signed with the Eagles in August.

Earlier this year, Rodgers told ESPN's John Barr that while bets were made from his account, they were made for others and not himself.

Rodgers said the wagers, including some smaller ones and a $1,000 prop bet, were placed from his online sports gambling account. He said they were made for people who lived in Florida, where online sports betting at that time remained illegal.

At the time of his suspension, ESPN's David Purdum reported that Rodgers had placed more than 100 bets -- including on Colts games -- and most were in the $25 to $50 range. One wager, in particular, stood out: a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under on rushing yards by Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, which Rodgers won.

"That report is true, with it being $1,000, but that report wasn't made from my device," Rodgers told Barr. "The $25 to $50 bets are exactly true, but it was more crazy-leg parlays with just $25 trying to make a crazy amount. Just funny bets. Nothing too serious. It was never, 'This bet here is going to change my life.'"

Rodgers had three interceptions and 10 passes defensed over three seasons with the Colts, also serving as a kick and punt returner.

The Eagles hope Rodgers can compete for a significant role in Vic Fangio's defense and help bolster a secondary that finished 31st in both passing yards (253 yards per game) and passing touchdowns (35) allowed in 2023.

"He's a key part of our planning going forward," Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie said at the league meetings last month. "It was a smart move by [general manager] Howie [Roseman] to acquire Isaiah."

Cornerback is both an immediate and longer-term need for the Eagles with Darius Slay (33) and James Bradberry (30) getting deep into their careers. Philadelphia, which holds the 22nd pick in this week's draft, has been connected to corner prospects throughout the pre-draft process.

Last week, the NFL also reinstated five other players who were suspended last year for violating the gambling policy. All five players -- defensive end Shaka Toney, defensive end Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety C.J. Moore and defensive end Demetrius Taylor -- are currently free agents.

