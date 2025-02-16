OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Seven more women have accused Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker of engaging in sexually inappropriate misconduct at high-end spas, the Baltimore Banner reported Sunday.

This increases the total to 16 therapists from eight spas to make allegations of inappropriate behavior by Tucker. All of the incidents reportedly occurred during sessions from 2012 to 2016, which were Tucker's first five seasons in the NFL.

In the latest allegations, one woman told the Banner that Tucker left what she believed to be ejaculate on the table and another said he made intense eye contact throughout the massage while exposed.

At his news conference during Super Bowl week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the allegations against Tucker, saying, "They are obviously serious issues, and he is taking that seriously as are we." Tucker could be subject to discipline under the NFL's personal conduct policy.

In response to the new accusations, Tucker's lawyers told the Banner to refer to the kicker's social media post on Jan. 30, when Tucker called the allegations "unequivocally false."

Tucker wrote that the Banner article "takes innocuous or ambiguous interactions and skews them so out of proportion that they are no longer recognizable. ... This is desperate tabloid fodder."

Last week, Tucker's lawyers provided a sworn declaration from the owner of Baltimore Spa & Salon saying she never received complaints about him or suspected he engaged in any misconduct. Therapists from the spa told the Banner they did not report his behavior to supervisors because they feared they would lose their jobs.

Allegations against Tucker first surfaced Jan. 30, when the Banner spoke to six massage therapists about his behavior. Tucker's conduct, according to the article, caused some therapists to refuse to work with him again and resulted in two spas banning him from returning.

Tucker's lawyers said Tucker has never been banned from the two spas. They also denied allegations of inappropriate behavior, telling the Banner it's speculative and "impossible to prove."

On Feb. 1, three additional massage therapists accused Tucker of misconduct. One woman produced what she said was an internal report from 2015 about her experiences with Tucker.

She told the Banner that Tucker stroked her inner thigh during a massage, would expose himself and left what she believed to be ejaculate on the table. She had reached out to a reporter about her allegations in 2015 but didn't continue over fears of retaliation.

After the first allegations were made last month, the Ravens issued a statement saying, "We take any allegations of this nature seriously and will continue to monitor the situation."

Three years ago, Ravens coach John Harbaugh referred to the team's zero-tolerance policy for domestic violence when asked about Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension following accusations of sexual misconduct with massage therapists.

Tucker, 35, is a seven-time Pro Bowler who is the most accurate kicker in NFL history. He is the longest-tenured player on the Ravens and the last remaining player from their Super Bowl championship team in 2012.