Dan Graziano outlines why the defense -- and not Saquon Barkley -- is the main reason the Eagles made the Super Bowl. (1:10)

Why Eagles' defense has been just as important as Saquon (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, the hero of Super Bowl LII, is looking to make a comeback just in time for the championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles opened the practice window for the veteran defensive end Thursday. Graham tore his triceps in late November against the Los Angeles Rams and announced in the locker room afterward that he would miss the remainder of the season.

The Eagles have opened the practice window for defensive end Brandon Graham, who is hoping to come back for the Super Bowl after tearing his triceps in late November against Matt Stafford and the Rams. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Given that he was planning on 2024 being his final season in the pros, there was a real chance the Rams game would be his last. But he's been rehabbing behind the scenes, and optimism has grown in recent days that he might be able to suit up against Kansas City in New Orleans.

"I've been working, man. We're going to see," Graham said after Sunday's 55-23 NFC Championship Game win over the Washington Commanders. "Them boys scored 55 today [the same as his jersey number]. That's what's up. That might be telling me something."

Graham, 36, is the author of the most consequential play in franchise history, a strip sack of Tom Brady in the closing moments of Super Bowl LII that helped deliver the first and only Lombardi Trophy to the city of Philadelphia.

Graham has played the most regular-season games (206) in team history and has the third-most sacks (76.5).

His 15th NFL season was much more than a farewell tour. He was a key part of Vic Fangio's edge rush rotation, posting 3.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits and six tackles for loss before getting injured.