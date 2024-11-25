LOS ANGELES -- Eagles veteran defensive end Brandon Graham will miss the remainder of the season, he told reporters Sunday night, after tearing his left triceps during Philadelphia's 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

It's possible that Graham, a Philadelphia icon and the author of the biggest play in franchise history -- a strip sack of Tom Brady in Super Bowl LII that delivered the Eagles their only Lombardi Trophy -- has played his last NFL snap.

He said before the season started that his 15th year would be his last. Playing at a high level at age 36, he has since left the door open for a return, but that is no guarantee.

"Just trying to process everything right now. I haven't gotten that far," Graham said. "But you know what, I'm going to keep my spirits up, keep enjoying it ... because we've got a special team right now and it's time for people to step on up.

"I'm happy this is where we're at. And if anything, if I was going to go out, I'm happy with the way I played today. And I couldn't ask for anything else."

Graham made a big impact in Sunday's victory with a sack, 2 tackles for loss and 3 quarterback hits. He exited in the fourth quarter after being chipped in the elbow by running back Kyren Williams while rushing off the left edge on a pass play.

Graham thought at first it was just the elbow tendinitis he'd been dealing with flaring up, but knew something was wrong as he was being examined by trainers on the sideline.

"[The trainer] told me and I just tried to process it out there. I called my wife and let her know the news. Kids were crying," he said. "But at the end of the day, it is what it is. No sense in crying about it. Just got to know that I put everything into it, it hurt, but I'm telling you, I'm going to be better from it."

As news began to circulate on the Eagles' sideline, quarterback Jalen Hurts approached Graham, put his arm around him and spoke to him at length.

"That I was there for him," Hurts said of the message he delivered. "It's very unfortunate for the man first and a teammate second. A guy that has endeared himself to this franchise, has always tried to uplift and really teach the younger guys that are coming in. ... His pursuit has been to be his best self but really be the best teammate he can be and serve everyone he can."

Other teammates gave Graham a hug or a pat on the back as he made his way inside. While the Eagles celebrated their seventh straight win to move to 9-2, the loss of Graham was clearly top of mind among his peers.

With his sack of Matthew Stafford on Sunday night, Brandon Graham moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time list (76.5), trailing only Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (88.5). Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

"I've only been able to be his teammate for a short period of time but I feel like I've known him for my whole life," said Saquon Barkley, who set a career high with over 300 scrimmage yards Sunday. "He is the reason why this transition for me has been so easy -- him along with a lot of other guys.

"The energy and the passion that he brings not only to this team but this city, he epitomizes what it is to be a Philadelphia Eagle. And all of us have to get in line and try to follow and try to accomplish the things that he accomplished."

With his sack Sunday, Graham moved into third place on the Eagles' all-time sack list (76.5), trailing only Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (88.5). He holds the record for most regular-season games (206) in Eagles history.

The Eagles are short-handed at the edge rusher position. Bryce Huff, one of the team's big free agent acquisitions, is on injured reserve after undergoing wrist surgery but is expected to return toward the end of the regular season. The bulk of the responsibility in the meantime will fall to Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and rookie Jalyx Hunt.

Philadelphia also saw cornerback Darius Slay exit early in the third quarter with a concussion after a hard collision while making a tackle on tight end Colby Parkinson along the right sideline.

Slay was replaced in the lineup by Isaiah Rodgers, who was flagged for pass interference in the end zone later in the drive to set up a Rams score.

Slay, a six-time Pro Bowler, is in his 12th NFL season. He has seven passes defensed and a forced fumble on the year, and the Eagles entered with the No. 2 pass defense in the league (173 yards per game).