Three of the 16 games on the Week 17 schedule have already been played as the Kansas City Chiefs soundly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day to clinch the AFC lead and a first-round bye while Baltimore Ravens defense shut down the Houston Texans to take the lead in the AFC North. On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks stayed alive in the race for the NFC West, eking out a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears. This raises the stakes for the Los Angeles Rams who are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in the nightcap of a three-game slate that will kick off with the Los Angeles Chargers at the New England Patriots followed by the Denver Broncos at the Cincinnati Bengals.

There will be eight games on Sunday afternoon, followed by the prime-time matchup featuring the Washington Commanders hosting the Atlanta Falcons, and finally the last "Monday Night Football" game of the season sees the Detroit Lions paying a visit to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that opened with the week's highest total at 51.5.

Here are the lines, spreads and totals for the remaining games on the Week 17 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET

Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 vs. New England Patriots

Saturday, 1 p.m., NFL Net

Money Line: Chargers (-230) ; Patriots (+195)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 4.1, 60.7% to win outright

Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3.5

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Net

Money Line: Broncos (+145) ; Bengals (-170)

Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 2.8, 56.7% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5

Saturday, 8 p.m., NFL Net

Money Line: Cardinals (+260) ; Rams (-320)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Rams by 2, 56.1% to win outright

New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills -9.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Jets (+360) ; Bills (-500)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 8.5, 71.1% to win outright

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Buccaneers (-380)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.8, 80.1% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts -7.5 vs. New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Colts (-425) ; Giants (+320)

Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 7.2, 68.8% to win outright

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Cowboys (+270) ; Eagles (-340)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Eagles by 6.4, 66.4% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders -1 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5

Money Line: Raiders (-115) ; Saints (-105)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Raiders by 3, 58.3% to win outright

Tennessee Titans -1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Line movement: Opened Jaguars -1

Money Line: Titans (-110) ; Jaguars (-110)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5

FPI favorite: Titans by 3.7, 60.6% to win outright

Miami Dolphins -6.5 vs. Cleveland Browns

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Money Line: Dolphins (-300) ; Browns (+250)

Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7.3, 68.5% to win outright

Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings -1

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Money Line: Packers (-105) ; Vikings (-115)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 2.3, 56.1% to win outright

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders -4.5

Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Falcons (+170) ; Commanders (-200)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 3.9, 60.3% to win outright

Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Money Line: Lions (-190) ; 49ers (+160)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 51.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 4.4, 60.7% to win outright