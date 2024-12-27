        <
          2024 NFL Week 17: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          Jared Goff and the 13-2 Detroit Lions pay a visit to the 6-9 San Francisco 49ers for the final "Monday Night Football" game of the season. Michael Reaves/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Dec 27, 2024, 02:16 PM

          Three of the 16 games on the Week 17 schedule have already been played as the Kansas City Chiefs soundly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day to clinch the AFC lead and a first-round bye while Baltimore Ravens defense shut down the Houston Texans to take the lead in the AFC North. On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks stayed alive in the race for the NFC West, eking out a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears. This raises the stakes for the Los Angeles Rams who are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in the nightcap of a three-game slate that will kick off with the Los Angeles Chargers at the New England Patriots followed by the Denver Broncos at the Cincinnati Bengals.

          There will be eight games on Sunday afternoon, followed by the prime-time matchup featuring the Washington Commanders hosting the Atlanta Falcons, and finally the last "Monday Night Football" game of the season sees the Detroit Lions paying a visit to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that opened with the week's highest total at 51.5.

          Here are the lines, spreads and totals for the remaining games on the Week 17 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 vs. New England Patriots
          Saturday, 1 p.m., NFL Net

          Money Line: Chargers (-230) ; Patriots (+195)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 4.1, 60.7% to win outright

          Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
          Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Net

          Money Line: Broncos (+145) ; Bengals (-170)
          Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 2.8, 56.7% to win outright

          Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5
          Saturday, 8 p.m., NFL Net

          Money Line: Cardinals (+260) ; Rams (-320)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Rams by 2, 56.1% to win outright

          New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills -9.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Jets (+360) ; Bills (-500)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 8.5, 71.1% to win outright

          Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Buccaneers (-380)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.8, 80.1% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts -7.5 vs. New York Giants
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Colts (-425) ; Giants (+320)
          Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Colts by 7.2, 68.8% to win outright

          Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Cowboys (+270) ; Eagles (-340)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Eagles by 6.4, 66.4% to win outright

          Las Vegas Raiders -1 vs. New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

          Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5

          Money Line: Raiders (-115) ; Saints (-105)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Raiders by 3, 58.3% to win outright

          Tennessee Titans -1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

          Line movement: Opened Jaguars -1

          Money Line: Titans (-110) ; Jaguars (-110)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5
          FPI favorite: Titans by 3.7, 60.6% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins -6.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

          Money Line: Dolphins (-300) ; Browns (+250)
          Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
          FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7.3, 68.5% to win outright

          Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings -1
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX

          Money Line: Packers (-105) ; Vikings (-115)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 2.3, 56.1% to win outright

          Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders -4.5
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Falcons (+170) ; Commanders (-200)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 3.9, 60.3% to win outright

          Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers
          Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

          Money Line: Lions (-190) ; 49ers (+160)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 51.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 4.4, 60.7% to win outright