Three of the 16 games on the Week 17 schedule have already been played as the Kansas City Chiefs soundly beat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day to clinch the AFC lead and a first-round bye while Baltimore Ravens defense shut down the Houston Texans to take the lead in the AFC North. On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks stayed alive in the race for the NFC West, eking out a 6-3 win over the Chicago Bears. This raises the stakes for the Los Angeles Rams who are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday in the nightcap of a three-game slate that will kick off with the Los Angeles Chargers at the New England Patriots followed by the Denver Broncos at the Cincinnati Bengals.
There will be eight games on Sunday afternoon, followed by the prime-time matchup featuring the Washington Commanders hosting the Atlanta Falcons, and finally the last "Monday Night Football" game of the season sees the Detroit Lions paying a visit to the San Francisco 49ers in a game that opened with the week's highest total at 51.5.
Here are the lines, spreads and totals for the remaining games on the Week 17 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. All times listed as Eastern. Odds current as of publication. For the most current odds go to ESPN BET
Los Angeles Chargers -4.5 vs. New England Patriots
Saturday, 1 p.m., NFL Net
Money Line: Chargers (-230) ; Patriots (+195)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 4.1, 60.7% to win outright
Denver Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3.5
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., NFL Net
Money Line: Broncos (+145) ; Bengals (-170)
Total: 49.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 2.8, 56.7% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams -6.5
Saturday, 8 p.m., NFL Net
Money Line: Cardinals (+260) ; Rams (-320)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Rams by 2, 56.1% to win outright
New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills -9.5
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Jets (+360) ; Bills (-500)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 8.5, 71.1% to win outright
Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Panthers (+290) ; Buccaneers (-380)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 12.8, 80.1% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts -7.5 vs. New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Colts (-425) ; Giants (+320)
Total: 40.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 7.2, 68.8% to win outright
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles -7
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Cowboys (+270) ; Eagles (-340)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Eagles by 6.4, 66.4% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders -1 vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Line movement: Opened Saints -2.5
Money Line: Raiders (-115) ; Saints (-105)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Raiders by 3, 58.3% to win outright
Tennessee Titans -1 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Line movement: Opened Jaguars -1
Money Line: Titans (-110) ; Jaguars (-110)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 39.5
FPI favorite: Titans by 3.7, 60.6% to win outright
Miami Dolphins -6.5 vs. Cleveland Browns
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS
Money Line: Dolphins (-300) ; Browns (+250)
Total: 39.5; Opened: 40.5
FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7.3, 68.5% to win outright
Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings -1
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Money Line: Packers (-105) ; Vikings (-115)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 2.3, 56.1% to win outright
Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders -4.5
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Falcons (+170) ; Commanders (-200)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 3.9, 60.3% to win outright
Detroit Lions -3.5 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC
Money Line: Lions (-190) ; 49ers (+160)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 51.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 4.4, 60.7% to win outright