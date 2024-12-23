First bets: Early picks for NFL Week 17

Open Extended Reactions

The penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season has finally arrived. With a number of playoff spots already locked up, seeding and the 2025 draft order are still to be finalized.

The week kicks off with a Christmas Day doubleheader. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the early game, then Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens welcome C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the late-afternoon contest.

The final "Thursday Night Football" game of the season pits Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, while Saturday features a tripleheader. The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Foxborough to battle the New England Patriots in the first game of the day. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a game with playoff implications for both teams, and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams meet Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.

On Sunday, an NFC North battle highlights the early-afternoon slate as the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings. In the late-afternoon window, the Philadelphia Eagles are double-digit favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. "Sunday Night Football" features a rookie quarterback showcase as Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons faces Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.

And in the final "Monday Night Football" game of the year, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, face the upset-minded San Francisco 49ers.

Our team takes an early look at the odds to find value before lines move later in the week.

All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.

Tyler Fulghum's first bet: Denver Broncos (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals