First bets: Early picks for NFL Week 17

The penultimate week of the 2024 NFL regular season has finally arrived. With a number of playoff spots already locked up, seeding and the 2025 draft order are still to be finalized.
The week kicks off with a Christmas Day doubleheader. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers head to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the early game, then Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens welcome C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in the late-afternoon contest.
The final "Thursday Night Football" game of the season pits Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, while Saturday features a tripleheader. The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Foxborough to battle the New England Patriots in the first game of the day. Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos play Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in a game with playoff implications for both teams, and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams meet Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night.
On Sunday, an NFC North battle highlights the early-afternoon slate as the Green Bay Packers face the Minnesota Vikings. In the late-afternoon window, the Philadelphia Eagles are double-digit favorites over the Dallas Cowboys. "Sunday Night Football" features a rookie quarterback showcase as Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons faces Rookie of the Year favorite Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
And in the final "Monday Night Football" game of the year, the current No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions, face the upset-minded San Francisco 49ers.
Our team takes an early look at the odds to find value before lines move later in the week.
All odds are accurate as of time stamp. For the latest odds go to ESPN BET.
Tyler Fulghum's first bet: Denver Broncos (+3.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
Last week: Steelers-Ravens under 46.5. Total closed at 45.5. Ravens won 34-17.
Now is the time to jump on the Broncos' side if you like Denver. At 9-6, the Broncos desperately need this game to stay in contention for an AFC wild-card spot. Cincinnati has an explosive offense, but its defense is one Sean Payton and Bo Nix can exploit. Jump on this while the hook is still attached to the Broncos' side. It could be very valuable by the time we get to kickoff.
Andre Snellings: Kansas City Chiefs-Pittsburgh Steelers UNDER 42.5 points.
Last week: Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) over Washington Commanders.
Snellings: Defense is the dominant side of the ball for both teams. The Chiefs give up the third-fewest points in the NFL (18.5 per game) while the Steelers are tied for the sixth fewest allowed (19.9 PPG). The Steelers' defense can be vulnerable to high-powered attacks (allowing 35 PPG in their past three games against top-seven offenses: the Ravens, Eagles and Bengals), but are otherwise stifling (18.1 PPG in the other seven of their 10 most recent games). The Chiefs' offense is no longer elite, and their defense has gotten even stingier of late: 15 PPG allowed in the past four outings. This is a midweek game, and both teams are dealing with lingering injury issues to key offensive personnel, so I see this one as a defensive slugfest.
Pamela Maldonado: Seattle Seahawks-Chicago Bears, first half UNDER 20.5 points
Last week: Notre Dame (+150) to reach the CFP semifinal
The Bears have been downright anemic early in games, failing to score a single point in the first quarter across their past four games and enduring a first-half shutout in three of those matchups. That's not a slump; that's a pattern. Chicago's offense is posting just 4.3 points per first quarter this season, a dismal 31st in the league, and the Bears' first-half average of 12 points barely lifts them to 28th. This is a team that struggles to find its rhythm until well after halftime, and that's music to the ears of UNDER bettors. Factor in Seattle's often methodical, clock-controlling style, and this game has all the makings of a low-scoring grind early.
More from ESPN Betting:
MLB futures: Every team's odds to win the World Series
NFL props: MNF betting tips | Super Bowl/Championship odds
College football: Odds for CFP quarterfinal games | Bowl betting tips
NBA betting: Daily picks | Futures