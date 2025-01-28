Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for June 25-26 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the league announced Tuesday.

Coverage on both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The first round on June 25 will air on ABC, ESPN and the ESPN app. The second round on June 26 will be on ESPN and the ESPN app. ESPN Radio will provide coverage of both rounds.

This is the second year of the draft's two-night format. Like in 2024, teams will be on a five-minute time limit for picks in the first round and a four-minute limit in the second round.