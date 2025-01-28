Open Extended Reactions

The Saudi Pro League is preparing a record breaking, €300 million transfer package to tempt Real Madrid into parting ways with Vinícius Júnior, while Manchester United's Marcus Rashford will wait until the very end of the transfer window for Barcelona to make their move. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Hunter: Why Araújo could still be on his way out at Barca

- Which clubs still have a lot to do in the window?

- Al Hilal, Neymar reach agreement to end contract

- Sources: Man United push for Dorgu, Casemiro may leave

- Knockin' on Heaven's door: Utd near Arsenal CB

- Sources: Hernández exit to give Barça Rashford boost

Could the Saudi Pro League really manage to tempt Vinícius Júnior away from Real Madrid? Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- The Saudi Pro League is ready to pay a €300m transfer fee to sign Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid this summer. However, the Diario AS frontpage story says that Los Blancos would not consider negotiating a fee below the forward's €1 billion release clause, unless Vinicius were to ask to leave. The newspaper claims the Saudis will try to tempt the player into it with a salary of €200m-a-season over five years. ESPN has previously reported that the Saudis contacted Vinícius' representatives in December to make it clear that they were still keen on a deal, after first making an approach last summer. The deal would break the world transfer record, set in 2017 when Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain when his €222m release clause was triggered.

- Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is willing to wait as long as it takes for Barcelona make a move as he has his heart set on joining them, reports the Daily Star. The 27-year-old has received interest from across Europe, Saudi Arabia and MLS but is determined to move to Camp Nou and will hold out until deadline day for the loan to go through. However, his £350,000-per-week wages are a stumbling block. Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph reports that Rashford's camp hopes that the breakdown in his relationship with manager Ruben Amorim could see United lower their demands.

- Al Hilal have become favourites to sign Mohamed Salah if the forward leaves Liverpool upon the expiration of his contract to play in the Saudi Pro League, as reported by The Telegraph. This comes with newly approved FIFA regulations meaning they could try to sign the 32-year-old in June, before the Club World Cup.

- Bologna's Dan Ndoye has emerged as Napoli's latest option with the club aiming to sign a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the winger joined Paris Saint-Germain, reports Calciomercato. Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho and Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi are still the priorities but the negotiations for both are complex and include obstacles.

- AS Roma have expressed an interest in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on loan, reports the Daily Mail, who add that the 32-year-old has been considered as a replacement for Leandro Paredes if he departs. Roma's interest is tentative for now and wages could be a stumbling block but Casemiro is open to making the move.

CONFIRMED TRANSFERS

- Sevilla have signed Nigerian striker Akor Adams on a permanent transfer from Montpellier, agreeing a contract through to June 2029.

- 26-year-old winger Arnaud Nordin has joined Mainz from Montpellier, signing a contract that runs until 2028.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland on the latest rumors linking Vinícius Júnior with a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabia.

Season-long speculation about Vinícius Júnior's future was inevitable from the moment the forward decided not to instantly reject an approach from the Saudi Pro League last summer. Instead, the player and his entourage opted to listen to what the Saudis had to say. ESPN then reported that a decision on Vinicius' future had been postponed until the summer of 2025. Representatives from the Saudi Public Investment Fund -- which owns the Saudi league's top four clubs -- got back in touch last month, to make clear that their interest remains active. There've been no formal talks or detailed proposals, but the intent from the Saudis is clear, and so is Vinicius' willingness to at least entertain the possibility. Of course, this is a situation which suits him: his Real Madrid contract expires in June 2027, and he's due a lucrative renewal, given his development in recent years into one of the world's best players. The Saudi interest would be another, powerful card in Vinicius' hand in contract negotiations with Madrid. Or it might be something more. The sums broadly outlined by the Saudis were too large to be dismissed out of hand. And there's also the changing nature of Vinicius' status in the Real Madrid team. He's no longer irreplaceable. Until 2023, he was the side's undisputed superstar. Now, with Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé alongside him, he's part of a trio. And fulfilling his ambition of winning the Ballon d'Or has become more difficult. Not only do Madrid have to win trophies; Vinicius also has to outshine Bellingham and Mbappé in the process. Madrid, at least publicly, couldn't be seen to be happy about moving Vinicius on. In PR terms, the move would have to be framed as Vinicius' decision alone. And then a deal would have to be struck on an acceptable transfer fee. The Saudis wouldn't go as high as Vinicius' €1bn release clause, but a fee worth several hundreds of million isn't out of the question, and would be quietly welcomed by Madrid. This is a story that won't be going away for the rest of this season, and might well drag on all summer, too.

OTHER RUMORS

- Aston Villa are one of many clubs monitoring Chelsea forward João Félix heading into the final days of the winter transfer window. The 25-year-old's agent, Jorge Mendes, has been talking to various clubs, with the Portugal international having started just nine matches across all competitions this season. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Atletico Madrid are considering a contract renewal for Rodrigo de Paul having been impressed with the Argentina midfielder's performances this season. De Paul's deal is set to expire in 2026, and Atletico have rejected a €25m offer from West Ham in this transfer window. (Marca)

- Frenkie De Jong is ready to sit down and have talks about a restructured contract which would enable the Netherlands midfielder to stay at Barcelona. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Gavi and Pedri are both set to officially sign new contracts with Barcelona this week. (Relevo)

- Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has told clubs in Saudi Arabia that he has no interest in moving the the league. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Real Madrid have Nico Paz "under control" despite the creative midfielder leaving for Serie A's Como last summer. The 20-year-old has performed well, with five league goals this season, but Madrid have a three-year option to bring Paz back to the Spanish capital. (Marca)

- Stade Rennais are looking at Lens' Kevin Danso, having prioritised the signing of a key centre-back before this transfer window closes. The move will be expensive for the Ligue 1 club, though, as Lens have already rejected Wolves' offer worth €22m for the 26-year-old, and are holding out for €25m. (L'Equipe)

- Bayer Leverkusen have reached complete agreement with Aston Villa to sign attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendía. The 28-year-old will initially join on loan until the end of the season when Die Werkself will have the option to make the deal permanent. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Genoa sporting director Marco Ottolini has confirmed that Mario Balotelli could leave the club in this transfer window. The Italian forward joined Genoa as a free agent in October for the remainder of the season but has played only 56 minutes. (Ansa)

- Brentford could look to sign former Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, who has only made one appearance for the Catalan club this season. However, the Denmark international would prefer to stay and fight for his place. (Independent)

- Manchester City have rejected a formal loan offer from Bayer Leverkusen for James McAtee, which would have included a £25m permanent option. (Daily Telegraph)

- Aston Villa have stepped up their interest in Chelsea's Axel Disasi (loan) and Villarreal's Juan Foyth (permanent) following a new injury to Tyrone Mings. (Daily Telegraph)

- AC Milan advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic says signing Kyle Walker was "an opportunity that we couldn't pass up on." The England defender has joined Milan on loan for the remainder of the season from Manchester City. (AC Milan)

- Sao Paulo are set to sign former Arsenal defender Cedric Soares. (ESPN Brazil)

- Jérémy Doku has been linked to various clubs across Europe, including Barcelona, amid concerns about the winger's role at Manchester City. (Diario Sport)

- Tottenham Hotspur are determined to stand by under-pressure boss Ange Postecoglou and have already held talks about signing Southampton winger Tyler Dibling and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes. (The Telegraph)

- Chelsea and Liverpool are ready to rival Napoli for the signing of Bayer Leverkusen forward Karim Adeyemi. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Manchester United are close to finalising a deal for Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu that would be worth a figure in the region of £30m. (Sky Sports)

- Como have reached a verbal agreement to bring in Barcelona left-back Álex Valle, with the 20-year-old's loan to Celtic being broken. (Fabrizio Romano)

- A medical has been booked for Ayden Heaven ahead of the centre-back's move to Manchester United, with the 18-year-old having rejected a new contract at Arsenal and interest from Eintracht Frankfurt. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Some MLS clubs have renewed their interest in AC Milan striker Alvaro Morata and asked for fresh information about his situation. (Rudy Galetti)

- Atalanta are looking at Napoli's Giacomo Raspadori and Monza's Daniel Maldini due to an injury sustained by Ademola Lookman. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Olympique de Marseille have made contact with Napoli about a six-month loan for Giovanni Simeone with an option to make the deal permanent that would become an obligation under certain conditions. (Foot Mercato)