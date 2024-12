Fantasy picks and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

A stocked Sunday schedule features a dozen NBA games. With all but six teams in action Sunday, the focus becomes how to identify the strongest plays for both fantasy rosters and wagers amid a huge pool of players and games.

Leveraging betting intel as a helpful benchmark for offensive potential in a given game, we find two matchups from Sunday's slate with point totals north of 240 points. The surging Memphis Grizzlies visit the suddenly-frisky Washington Wizards in a contest with the day's highest total. With so much offense projected in a game that includes Washington's league-worst defensive rating, loading up on each roster via both streaming and prop bets could prove rewarding.

In terms of schedule details, games begin at 1:00 PM ET with the Chicago Bulls hosting the Philadelphia 76ers in what looks like Joel Embiid's potential return to action. The day finishes in California with the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in a needed spot as a heavy home favorite.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for tonight's game and find some angles of interest.

Sunday's Stream Team

Malik Monk, SG/SF, Sacramento Kings (Rostered in 60.8% of ESPN leagues)

Monk has been producing like a star point guard over the past week. He is a uniquely versatile offensive talent that can switch from bucket to playmaker on any given possession. Over the past two weeks, Monk ranks 22nd overall on the Player Rater facing a Utah Jazz defense sits 27th in efficiency.

Herbert Jones, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans (21.1%)

While Trey Murphy III is an awesome two-way wing, there might be even more fantasy value present with Jones and his absurd defensive skill set. He has averaged three combined steals and blocks over the past week and with an efficient 24 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday night, Jones is proving capable of helping your fantasy roster(s). Sunday's matchup proves friendly given a total hovering around 225 points against a San Antonio Spurs team that can prove inconsistent at the wing.

Grayson Allen, SG/PG, Phoenix Suns (40.6%)

The Suns are without Kevin Durant, vaulting Allen into an even more important scoring and spacing role from the perimeter. We've also seen more creation duties for Allen in recent games, with 17 assists across his past three as evidence. The Magic, meanwhile, are dealing with a depleted roster, as well.

Vasilije Micic, PG/SG, Charlotte Hornets (4.7%)

With LaMelo Ball sidelined, the Hornets' offense has been orchestrated by Micic. He was a strong source of assists for the Hornets last year when Ball was absent from the floor. If you need passing production in a category format, Micic is in a friendly spot against a porous Indiana Pacers backcourt.

Best bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat under 223.5 points

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

While the Cavs have an awesome offense, this game could prove lower-scoring relative to their recent games. The Heat are 27th in pace, with a deliberate plan to slow down the game to a grind that matches their style on both sides of the floor. While Cleveland can certainly overcome a strong opponent, the back-to-back context of this matchup could lead to a lower tally.

Philadelphia 76ers (-1.5) over Chicago Bulls (-110)

The shift in odds from the Bulls being favored to Philly giving points speaks to the expectation for Embiid to play. While the big man has been slow to get to form this year, his presence on defense and gravity on offense should serve to open the floor for an offense badly in need of improvement. The competence the 76ers have flashed in recent games could prove to be a real trend in Chicago.

Julius Randle over 19.5 points (-115)

Randle has struggled lately, surpassing this scoring threshold just once in the past week. This said, the Warriors invite offense from opposing forwards; allowing a high amount of scoring and 3-pointers to opponents. We can expect enough scoring opportunities to land with Randle in this road contest.

James Harden over 7.5 assists (-130)

While the price for this prop is a bit high, the bar for passing production from Harden is quite reasonable. The Clippers continue to run their offense through Harden, leading to one of the highest potential assist rates in the NBA this season, a trend that should continue against his former team.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls

1 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers -1.5 (-105) | Bulls 1.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers -120 | Bulls +EVEN

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: 76ers by 1.2, straight up 54%, 231.8 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); Adem Bona, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot)

76ers projections:

Bulls projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Brooklyn Nets

3:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -5.5 (-115) | Nets 5.5 (-105)

Money line: Bucks -235 | Nets +195

Total: 218.5 (EVEN O, -120 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 3, straight up 60%, 223.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Chris Livingston, (GTD - Ankle); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Hamstring); Taurean Prince, (GTD - Illness)

Nets: Noah Clowney, (GTD - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring)

Bucks projections:

Nets projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

5 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 11.5 (-110) | Pacers -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Hornets +450 | Pacers -700

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 11.3, straight up 82%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Knee); Moussa Diabate, (GTD - Illness); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ankle); Tidjane Salaun, (GTD - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Knee); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique)

Hornets projections:

Pacers projections:

Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

6 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets 3.5 (-115) | Hawks -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Nuggets +125 | Hawks -150

Total: 241.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 2, straight up 57%, 239.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Dario Saric, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hawks: Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Hawks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

6 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -2.5 (-115) | Heat 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers -150 | Heat +125

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.9, straight up 53%, 225.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle); Craig Porter Jr., (GTD - Illness); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Knee); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Luke Travers, (OUT - Shoulder)

Heat: Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Ankle)

Cavaliers projections:

Heat projections:

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic

9 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 1.5 (-105) | Magic -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Suns +115 | Magic -135

Total: 209.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 2.7, straight up 59%, 216.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Ryan Dunn, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Thigh); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Jonathan Isaac, (GTD - Hamstring); Trevelin Queen, (GTD - Leg); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Suns projections:

Magic projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -11.5 (-110) | Wizards 11.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies -700 | Wizards +450

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 8.2, straight up 75%, 237.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Illness); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Alexandre Sarr, (GTD - Back); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Kyshawn George, (GTD - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Patrick Baldwin Jr., (GTD - Achilles); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Wizards projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 5.5 (-110) | Spurs -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Pelicans +180 | Spurs -215

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 5.2, straight up 67%, 222.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Ankle); Daniel Theis, (GTD - Neck); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Back); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, (GTD - Back); Tre Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pelicans projections:

Spurs projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden State Warriors

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves 1.5 (-120) | Warriors -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Timberwolves -105 | Warriors -115

Total: 215.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 2.9, straight up 60%, 220.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf); Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Ankle); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee); Quinten Post, (GTD - Thumb)

Timberwolves projections:

Warriors projections:

Houston Rockets at LA Clippers

9 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -2.5 (-115) | Clippers 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets -140 | Clippers +120

Total: 214.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 0.5, straight up 52%, 217.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Knee); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Back); Tari Eason, (OUT - Concussion)

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); James Harden, (GTD - Groin); Kris Dunn, (GTD - Illness); Mo Bamba, (GTD - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)

Rockets projections:

Clippers projections:

Utah Jazz at Sacramento Kings

9 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 11.5 (EVEN) | Kings -11.5 (-120)

Money line: Jazz +475 | Kings -750

Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 9.4, straight up 78%, 232.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Jazz projections:

Kings projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers

9:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 8.5 (-110) | Lakers -8.5 (-110)

Money line: Blazers +290 | Lakers -380

Total: 224.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 0.4, straight up 51%, 227.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Duop Reath, (GTD - Back); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Quadriceps); Toumani Camara, (GTD - Foot); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Concussion); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Knee)

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Austin Reaves, (GTD - Pelvis); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (GTD - Hamstring); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Blazers projections:

Lakers projections: