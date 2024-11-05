2025 men's college basketball championship odds

The 2025 NCAA men's basketball championship game will be played April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The 68-team field will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 16, with the First Four being played Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19.
First round: March 20 and 21
Second round: March 22 and 23
Sweet 16: March 27 and 28
Elite Eight: March 29 and 30
Final Four: April 5
Championship game: April 7
