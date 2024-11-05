        <
          2025 men's college basketball championship odds

          The 2025 men's college basketball champion will be crowned April 7 in San Antonio, Texas. Chris Covatta/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Nov 5, 2024, 10:03 PM

          The 2025 NCAA men's basketball championship game will be played April 7 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

          The 68-team field will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 16, with the First Four being played Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19.

          • First round: March 20 and 21

          • Second round: March 22 and 23

          • Sweet 16: March 27 and 28

          • Elite Eight: March 29 and 30

          • Final Four: April 5

          • Championship game: April 7

          Here are odds for selected schools to win the men's college basketball championship. Odds are accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.