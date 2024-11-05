2025 women's college basketball championship odds

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 NCAA women's basketball championship game will be played April 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The 68-team field will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 16, with the First Four being played Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20.

First round: March 21 and 22

Second round: March 23 and 24

Regional: March 28 through March 31

Final Four: April 4

Championship game: April 7

Here are odds for selected schools to win the women's college basketball championship. Odds are accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.