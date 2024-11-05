        <
        >

          2025 women's college basketball championship odds

          The 2025 women's college basketball championship game will be played April 6 in Tampa, Florida. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
          • ESPN
          Nov 5, 2024, 10:37 PM

          The 2025 NCAA women's basketball championship game will be played April 6 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

          The 68-team field will be announced on Selection Sunday, March 16, with the First Four being played Wednesday, March 19 and Thursday, March 20.

          • First round: March 21 and 22

          • Second round: March 23 and 24

          • Regional: March 28 through March 31

          • Final Four: April 4

          • Championship game: April 7

          Here are odds for selected schools to win the women's college basketball championship. Odds are accurate as of publication time. For the latest odds, go to ESPN BET.