Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: Remembrances and reaction

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Jan. 26, 2020 at age 41. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Bryant entered the NBA straight out of high school in 1996 and won five championships and one regular-season MVP award. Across the world, players, coaches and fans mourned Bryant's death. The NBA announced after his death that the All-Star Game MVP award, which he won four times, would be renamed in his honor.
Relive Kobe Bryant's historic NBA career, as described by the Lakers icon.
Kobe's greatness was both beautiful and maddening
Kobe had the skill and knowledge to be any kind of player he wanted to be. -- Zach Lowe
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
"The Last Dance" offered a glimpse into the Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant relationship, but the bond between the two basketball icons goes far deeper.
Pau Gasol, Kobe Bryant and the bond of brothers
Pau Gasol knew Kobe Bryant like few others -- and he cherishes each of those memories, big and small. He's "Uncle Pau." -- Ramona Shelburne
Kobe Bryant's legacy is all over the NBA floor
Kobe Bryant's imprint on the look and feel of modern basketball is among his greatest legacies, writes Kirk Goldsberry.
Kobe was relentless, curious and infinitely complicated
Jackie MacMullan remembers the Lakers legend as a man with limitless possibilities on and off the court.
Kobe Bryant never stopped trying to inspire
Kobe Bryant approached his post-basketball life with the same Mamba Mentality he displayed as a player: an audacious, unyielding will to motivate the next generation. -- Ramona Shelburne
The Kobe memorial, and the moments that moved us
Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Diana Taurasi were among those who spoke during the memorial, while Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed. Here is how Los Angeles, the Lakers and the NBA world honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
What was said after Kobe's death
People closest to Kobe Bryant shared the stories they looked back on ahead of his memorial service. -- Ramona Shelburne
Reckoning with Kobe Bryant's complicated past
With Kobe's death, Roxane Gay finds herself in the uncomfortable position of having to challenge her own rigidity in such matters.
The longest flight in Lakers history
The morning after LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third in all-time scoring, on the flight home from Philadelphia, the Lakers learned of Bryant's death. -- Dave McMenamin
LeBron James says he has been a wreck emotionally since the celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Detail: Honoring Kobe Bryant
Phil Jackson goes in-depth on a Kobe Bryant fast-break dunk during Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. The new episode of "Detail," Honoring Kobe, is exclusively on ESPN+.
Pau Gasol breaks down a Kobe Bryant fadeaway during his 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden. The new episode of "Detail," Honoring Kobe, is available exclusively on ESPN+.
Diana Taurasi breaks down Kobe Bryant's 65-point performance against the Trail Blazers in 2007. The new episode of Detail, Honoring Kobe, is available exclusively on ESPN+.
Tributes to Kobe Bryant
Remembering Kobe
Current NBA players talk about the first time they stepped on the court against Kobe Bryant.
Michael Wilbon reflects on Kobe Bryant's life on and off the court, as he would have turned 42 on Sunday.
Elle Duncan tells the story of when she met Kobe Bryant and how he told her he loved being the father of daughters.
Snoop Dogg raps a tribute to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.
The biggest names in women's hoops reflect on Kobe Bryant's determination to shine a light on their sport.
Kyle Kuzma shares the importance of playing with confidence and how often he thinks of Kobe Bryant.
From the archive: ESPN writers on Kobe