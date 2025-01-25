Lakers legend Kobe Bryant: Remembrances and reaction

A look at the legacy of Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. (4:36)

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Jan. 26, 2020 at age 41. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant entered the NBA straight out of high school in 1996 and won five championships and one regular-season MVP award. Across the world, players, coaches and fans mourned Bryant's death. The NBA announced after his death that the All-Star Game MVP award, which he won four times, would be renamed in his honor.

play 6:47 Kobe Bryant's career, in his own words Relive Kobe Bryant's historic NBA career, as described by the Lakers icon.

Kobe had the skill and knowledge to be any kind of player he wanted to be. -- Zach Lowe

"The Last Dance" offered a glimpse into the Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant relationship, but the bond between the two basketball icons goes far deeper.

Pau Gasol knew Kobe Bryant like few others -- and he cherishes each of those memories, big and small. He's "Uncle Pau." -- Ramona Shelburne

Kobe Bryant's imprint on the look and feel of modern basketball is among his greatest legacies, writes Kirk Goldsberry.

Jackie MacMullan remembers the Lakers legend as a man with limitless possibilities on and off the court.

Kobe Bryant approached his post-basketball life with the same Mamba Mentality he displayed as a player: an audacious, unyielding will to motivate the next generation. -- Ramona Shelburne

Vanessa Bryant, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and Diana Taurasi were among those who spoke during the memorial, while Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera performed. Here is how Los Angeles, the Lakers and the NBA world honored Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

People closest to Kobe Bryant shared the stories they looked back on ahead of his memorial service. -- Ramona Shelburne

With Kobe's death, Roxane Gay finds herself in the uncomfortable position of having to challenge her own rigidity in such matters.

The morning after LeBron James passed Kobe Bryant for third in all-time scoring, on the flight home from Philadelphia, the Lakers learned of Bryant's death. -- Dave McMenamin

play 2:00 LeBron: There will never be closure over Kobe's death LeBron James says he has been a wreck emotionally since the celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

play 1:19 Phil details Kobe's performance in Game 5 of the 2010 WCF Phil Jackson goes in-depth on a Kobe Bryant fast-break dunk during Game 5 of the 2010 Western Conference finals. The new episode of "Detail," Honoring Kobe, is exclusively on ESPN+.

play 1:27 Pau Gasol breaks down Kobe's 61-point MSG masterpiece Pau Gasol breaks down a Kobe Bryant fadeaway during his 61-point performance at Madison Square Garden. The new episode of "Detail," Honoring Kobe, is available exclusively on ESPN+.

play 1:30 Taurasi breaks down Kobe's legendary 65-point game vs. Blazers Diana Taurasi breaks down Kobe Bryant's 65-point performance against the Trail Blazers in 2007. The new episode of Detail, Honoring Kobe, is available exclusively on ESPN+.

play 5:45 NBA players remember their first time playing Kobe Current NBA players talk about the first time they stepped on the court against Kobe Bryant.

play 3:28 Kobe was one of NBA's greatest gifts Michael Wilbon reflects on Kobe Bryant's life on and off the court, as he would have turned 42 on Sunday.

play 1:33 Kobe loved being a 'girl dad' Elle Duncan tells the story of when she met Kobe Bryant and how he told her he loved being the father of daughters.

play 2:23 Snoop Dogg raps tribute for late Kobe Bryant Snoop Dogg raps a tribute to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January.

play 5:35 Why Kobe was women's basketball's biggest ally The biggest names in women's hoops reflect on Kobe Bryant's determination to shine a light on their sport.

play 1:28 Kuzma feels like Kobe is always with him Kyle Kuzma shares the importance of playing with confidence and how often he thinks of Kobe Bryant.

