Saquon Barkley runs for 70-yard TD vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Saquon Barkley continues to build his case for league MVP.

He broke off a 70-yard run on the first play of the second half, giving the Philadelphia Eagles a 20-7 lead over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night.

Barkley shot through a sizable hole in the middle of the field, jump cut to help set up a Britain Covey block and then outraced the rest of the Rams' defense down the right sideline for the score. It was his fifth rushing TD reaching 20 mph this season, which is already two more than any other player has had in a single season since NFL Next Gen Stats began tracking speed in 2016.

The run put Barkley over 100 yards for the game. It is his sixth game with 100 rush yards and a rush TD this season, the most in a single season in Eagles history.