Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins waived Shaquil Barrett on Thursday, roughly a month after the linebacker ended his brief retirement in November.

Barrett signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Dolphins this offseason but announced his retirement in July, the day before the team opened training camp. He filed for reinstatement in November, but the Dolphins declined to activate him, despite missing their top two pass rushers, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb.

Barrett's decision to unretire came days before the deadline to do so in Week 13, and Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel called the team's decision "a numbers game."

"In just talking with [Dolphins general manager] Chris [Grier] where our roster is at and the players that have earned the right to be on it," McDaniel said in November. "It is just a numbers game in the NFL, so the timing I don't think was necessarily ideal."

Barrett, 32, can play again this season if he clears waivers Friday. If another team claims him, he would be ineligible to play the rest of this season.

Barrett's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, thanked the team for its most recent decision.

"We appreciate the Dolphins giving Shaq this opportunity to continue his career in the NFL," Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. "Hopefully, he will pass through waivers and become a free agent so he can play again this season. He is in great shape and would be ready to play immediately."

McDaniel announced Tuesday that the Dolphins would not activate Chubb from the physically unable to perform list, reverting the two-time Pro Bowler back to the reserve list for the remainder of the season.

Rookie Chop Robinson has played well in their stead and is 2.5 sacks from tying Phillips' rookie franchise record set in 2021.

The Dolphins play the Cleveland Browns in Week 17. A loss or a Denver Broncos win would eliminate them from playoff contention.