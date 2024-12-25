Championship trophies are what all NFL players covet each season.
And if the Buffalo Bills can win the AFC championship and Super Bowl, those titles will also translate into a nice payday for quarterback Josh Allen. The Pro Bowler is one of many players who could earn additional salary based on contract incentives
If the team can win the AFC championship and Allen plays in at least 60% of the team's offensive snaps, he earns an extra $1 million.
If the Bills can win their first Super Bowl title, Allen gets an additional $2.5 million, this time with at least 50% of the offensive snaps.
There's also a bonus Allen has a realistic chance to earn in the regular season. Being named the league's Most Valuable Player pays out $1.5 million, according to the terms of his deal. Allen, who is the betting favorite for MVP, is in the midst of a great year for the Bills (12-3), who have already clinched the AFC East and have the conference's second-best record.
Here are some other incentives on the line over the next couple of weeks. All data is via Roster Management System.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay will have plenty to play for in the final two weeks. Following a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers (8-7) and Atlanta Falcons (8-7) are tied for the NFC South lead. The Buccaneers will need help to win the division and get into the playoffs because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.
If Tampa does make the postseason, Mayfield will have a chance to cash in.
A wild-card win nets Mayfield $500,000, and each successful round carries a higher bonus value that maxes out at $2.5 million for a Super Bowl victory.
But the team-based goals aren't the only ones that could pay off for Mayfield. He can also earn $500,000 if he's in the top 10 in the league or top five in the NFC in any of the following categories: passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage or yards per pass.
As of now, he qualifies in the top 10 in the league in each category; if he can stay there, he will rake in $2.5 million in incentives.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
If Smith can top his career-best numbers and help the Seahawks win two more games, he will pad his pocket significantly.
Should the veteran quarterback pass for 346 or more yards in the final two games combined, he will earn an extra $2 million. A completion percentage of 69.75% or greater will net him another $2 million. Smith is currently at 70.1%.
There is also a very important team-based incentive that Smith could earn. The Seahawks are currently 8-7 and vying for a playoff berth. If Seattle can get to 10 wins or make the playoffs, he will get an additional $2 million.
The team has multiple reasons to keep an eye on these incentives. Not only is Seattle on the hook for those amounts, but because Smith did not hit any of those marks last season, those incentives are considered not likely to be earned and not currently counted against Seattle's salary cap.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes is eligible for two notable escalators this season. Should Mahomes win his third MVP and Kansas City wins the AFC Championship Game, that triggers a $1.25 million salary increase for next season. If Kansas City wins the Super Bowl and he plays in 50% of the snaps, his 2025 base salary increases by another $1.25 million.
Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Hopkins has an interesting contract structure that could be rewarding if he secures a few big incentives over the next two weeks.
He currently has 54 catches, 603 receiving yards and five touchdowns. If he finishes with more than 65 catches, he will earn a $250,000 bonus. More than 750 receiving yards nets him an additional $250,000. With one more touchdown, he will earn $500,000. With 75-plus catches or 850-plus yards, he's in line for additional $250,000 bonuses.
Hopkins also could have earned an additional $350,000 in a play-time incentive had he been on the field for at least 65% of the team's offensive snaps. But he is currently at 30.2%, according to Next Gen Stats.
It's a well-written contract structure that could reward the veteran for a big season.
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Terron Armstead
If the Dolphins rank in the top 25 in average net yards gained per passing play or average net yards gained per rushing play, Armstead will get $400,000 if he plays in 70% or more of the team's offensive plays. Armstead is currently at 70.6%, according to Next Gen Stats. If Armstead makes the Pro Bowl, he will get an additional $650,000.
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry
Henry is set for a bevy of bonuses. At 1,636 rushing yards, he will earn $1 million in yardage incentives and another $1 million for surpassing 15 touchdowns.
Henry, who is in his first season with the Ravens, can make an additional $500,000 if the Ravens win the Super Bowl. Baltimore is currently tied for the lead in the AFC North and is coming off an AFC Championship Game appearance last season.
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley
After leaving the New York Giants and signing with the rival Eagles in free agency, Barkley proved that he has plenty left in the tank. He currently leads the NFL with 2,114 yards from scrimmage, which will earn him $500,000. A Pro Bowl nod nets Barkley an additional $250,000, and an All-Pro selection earns him $500,000.
Barkley will also benefit if the Eagles go on a deep playoff run. He is set to earn $250,000 in bonus money with an NFC championship win and $500,000 with a Super Bowl victory.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton
Sutton is benefiting financially from his first season with rookie Bo Nix at quarterback.
He has already made $1 million by racking up 928 receiving yards. If he can get 137 more, he can tack on $500,000 to that total. Sutton will earn an additional $200,000 if the Broncos make the playoffs and he can get four more receiving touchdowns this season.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff
If the Lions win the Super Bowl and he has played in 50% of the offensive snaps, Goff's 2028 base salary will escalate by $1 million.
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans
Evans is in line for at least a six-figure bonus. If he finishes in the top 10 in the league in receiving touchdowns, he will get $666,000. (He is currently tied for fifth with nine touchdowns.) Had he ranked in that same tier in receiving yards and catches, he could have earned that same amount for each category. That doesn't seem likely given the future Hall of Famer's current numbers (818 yards for 31st, 57 catches for 43rd).
Evans is in striking distance of another bonus. If the Buccaneers make the playoffs and he plays in 60% of the team's offensive snaps for the season, he will get $500,000 for each playoff win. Not only are the Bucs fighting for a playoff berth, but he's at 56.2% of offensive playtime on the year with two games left.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat
If he can get two more sacks to reach 10 for the season, he will earn an additional $1 million. That number goes up $1.5 million with 11 sacks and $2 million with 12 sacks. He also will get $500,000 if he makes the Pro Bowl.
Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr.
Fowler has played 51.2% of the team's defensive snaps, according to Next Gen Stats. If that stays over 45%, Fowler will earn $500,000. That number jumps up to $750,000 if he hits 55%.
The veteran can also collect money with a couple of more sacks. At 9.5 currently, Fowler has already earned $1.125 million. That goes up to $1.5 million with 11 or more sacks.
Houston Texans defensive tackle Danielle Hunter
Hunter will get $1 million if he gets a Pro Bowl nod. That seems like a pretty safe bet. Through Week 16, he was tied with Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett for second in the league with 12 sacks.
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith
Smith needs two more sacks to reach 10 for the season and earn $250,000. If he can somehow get four more, the Lions will pay him a $500,000 bonus. If he can hit either incentive, he'll get an additional $250,000 for the Lions' clinching a playoff berth.