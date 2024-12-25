Stephen A. Smith explains why he believes the Baltimore Ravens will win the AFC North after their 34-17 victory over the Steelers. (1:59)

Championship trophies are what all NFL players covet each season.

And if the Buffalo Bills can win the AFC championship and Super Bowl, those titles will also translate into a nice payday for quarterback Josh Allen. The Pro Bowler is one of many players who could earn additional salary based on contract incentives

If the team can win the AFC championship and Allen plays in at least 60% of the team's offensive snaps, he earns an extra $1 million.

If the Bills can win their first Super Bowl title, Allen gets an additional $2.5 million, this time with at least 50% of the offensive snaps.

There's also a bonus Allen has a realistic chance to earn in the regular season. Being named the league's Most Valuable Player pays out $1.5 million, according to the terms of his deal. Allen, who is the betting favorite for MVP, is in the midst of a great year for the Bills (12-3), who have already clinched the AFC East and have the conference's second-best record.

Here are some other incentives on the line over the next couple of weeks. All data is via Roster Management System.

Tampa Bay will have plenty to play for in the final two weeks. Following a Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, the Buccaneers (8-7) and Atlanta Falcons (8-7) are tied for the NFC South lead. The Buccaneers will need help to win the division and get into the playoffs because of the head-to-head tiebreaker.

If Tampa does make the postseason, Mayfield will have a chance to cash in.

A wild-card win nets Mayfield $500,000, and each successful round carries a higher bonus value that maxes out at $2.5 million for a Super Bowl victory.

But the team-based goals aren't the only ones that could pay off for Mayfield. He can also earn $500,000 if he's in the top 10 in the league or top five in the NFC in any of the following categories: passer rating, touchdown passes, passing yards, completion percentage or yards per pass.

As of now, he qualifies in the top 10 in the league in each category; if he can stay there, he will rake in $2.5 million in incentives.

If Smith can top his career-best numbers and help the Seahawks win two more games, he will pad his pocket significantly.