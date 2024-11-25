Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Saquon Barkley ran off the SoFi Stadium field Sunday night with two game balls under one arm and the other hand raised toward the sky as Philadelphia Eagles fans showered him with chants of "MVP!"

If he keeps playing like this, he might just be the first running back since Adrian Peterson in 2012 to capture the award.

Barkley had a career night in the Eagles' 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams, posting 302 scrimmage yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, both of which went for 70-plus yards.

"He's a different type of player," Rams rookie outside linebacker Jared Verse said. "I've never seen a running back like that."

Barkley set the franchise record for most single-game rushing yards (255) and yards from scrimmage. It was the ninth-most rushing yards in a game in NFL history and the highest total since 2009.

He became just the 12th player in NFL history with 300-plus scrimmage yards in a game.

"He's got the home run ability every time he touches the football, he catches the ball out of the backfield, can run over people. It's a lot of fun blocking for him, I can tell you that," Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson said.

Added Rams coach Sean McVay: "He's as good as there is as a slash runner to be able to work edges and then be able to erase angles and be able to finish. And that's why he had the production that he had, and that's why he's had arguably an MVP-type of season so far."

Entering Sunday, Barkley had 60-1 odds to win MVP. That shot up to +550 Sunday night, per ESPN BET, tied with the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff for the third-best odds to win the award. Only Buffalo's Josh Allen (+135) and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (+300) boast better odds.

After his historic night, Barkley is up to a league-leading 1,649 scrimmage yards on the season. He is on pace for 2,151 rushing yards, which would be an NFL record.

"He's a different type of player," Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse (No. 8) said of Saquon Barkley, above. "I've never seen a running back like that." Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"To be honest, I'm not surprised," Barkley said of the year he is having. "I didn't know I would have this much success. I keep thinking God's been blessing me a lot -- a ton, to be honest -- but I'm thankful to be here, I'm thankful for the fresh start.

"A big reason why I wanted to come here, me and my family, my fiancée, had a conversation of, 'Hey, I think this is a spot where I can kind of rewrite my story and feel like I can show everyone what type of player I feel like I can be and was meant to be.'"

Barkley signed a three-year, $38 million free agent contract with the Eagles following six seasons with the New York Giants. The No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft made a pair of Pro Bowls in New York but has never played behind this caliber of offensive line or with as many playmakers as he has in Philadelphia. He has been quick to credit his teammates for playing a major role in his success.

HOW BOUT THEM BOYS UP FRONT!!! — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) November 25, 2024

As for the MVP? Barkley said he won't really start thinking about that until the end of the season.

"I love being in that conversation," he said. "It's cool and all. But it's a team sport. And if you told me I can have the year I'm having and win MVP but not win the Super Bowl, or I can have the year I'm having and not win MVP or Offensive Player of the Year and win the Super Bowl, I'm going to take the [second] one."