Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- In the waning moments of the Houston Texans' Week 8 win over Indianapolis, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson lined up on his team's 49-yard line ready to launch a Hail Mary.

Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. stood and placed his wrists on his lower back while tilting his head backwards gasping for air, having played 49 of the Colts' 62 offensive snaps up to that point. Coach DeMeco Ryans called a timeout to communicate to the defense what the plan was, which gave Anderson a quick breather.

But as tired as Anderson was, he remembered one teaching point from Danielle Hunter, his veteran pass rush partner.

"When you're tired, the other dude is just as tired as you," Anderson told ESPN. "I just remember looking over at him and remembering what he told me, and it just makes me want to go even harder."

Anderson, who has leaned on Hunter in Year 2, applied that lesson, and once Richardson received the snap and quickly drifted outside the pocket, he sprinted and got the quarterback in his grasp. Richardson shrugged him off, but Hunter was right behind him and sacked Richardson -- forcing a fumble that Anderson recovered to secure the win and push Houston to 6-2.

Ever since Hunter signed his two-year, $49 million deal to join Houston this offseason, he took on a mentor role with Anderson and the duo has been prolific thus far. Hunter's 12 sacks are tied for second in the league and Anderson is tied for eighth at 10.5. No other tandem has more sacks, and they have spearheaded a unit that's tied for third in sacks at 46.

"Our rushing duo really raises havoc," Ryans said. "I think it is really hard on opposing quarterbacks, and we see that in how teams try to protect against us with the chips and trying to slow our guys down. ... Our guys are still doing a great job at finding a way to get pressure on the quarterback and get him down."

Hunter and Anderson are trying to become the first teammates since 2018 to finish at least tied in the top seven in sacks, when Kansas City Chiefs defensive ends Chris Jones had 15.5 (third) and Dee Ford had 13 (tied for seventh).

Hunter also leads the NFL in pass rush win rate (26%) this season, but Anderson's 21% isn't far behind and is tied for sixth.

Houston Texans defensive ends Will Anderson Jr., left, and Danielle Hunter have the most sacks for a tandem in the NFL at 22.5. Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

"The mindset that this defensive line had was something that I've always wanted to be a part of," Hunter told ESPN. "The scheme, especially being on DeMeco's defensive line, it's just something that I've known for the past years. It's been fun having Will, a young talented dude like him, playing as if he's like a five- or six-year veteran."

The Texans' defense ranks fourth in yards allowed per game (307.3) and ninth in points allowed (21.9), and the unit has caused issues for Pro Bowl quarterbacks this season. It forced the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen into his lowest completion percentage in a game of his career (30%) in Week 5, forced the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa into a career-high four turnovers (three interceptions and a lost fumble) and intercepted the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff a career-high five times in Week 10.

However, the pass rush was non-existent in Week 16 in the Texans' 27-19 loss to the Chiefs, as two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes was only sacked once. The Texans face another Pro Bowl quarterback on Christmas Day (4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix) with Baltimore Ravens and two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the league in passer rating (120.7) coming to town.

The Ravens ended Houston's playoff run last season in the divisional round, so this game is a measuring stick for them to see how much they've closed the gap.

"[We're] focused on Baltimore, and it's a lot to focus on because they are such a talented team," Ryans said. "They are playing really good football. I think Lamar is playing some of the best football he's played. ... You talk about MVP, he's definitely the MVP in my mind just for what he's doing, not only in the run game, but also throwing the football. ... It's going to be a really tough challenge for us this week."

Anderson is fourth (+2500) and Hunter is tied for fifth (+3000) in odds to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors, according to ESPN BET, but the student believes the teacher should get all the attention for the award, and not himself.

"It's a testament to who he is and all the hard work," Anderson told ESPN. "He deserves it, man. He's been in this league a long time and has been doing a lot of great things. It's time to put the league on notice. He's been very productive since he's been in this league."

Like Hunter, the defensive tackles are new additions this year and they have benefitted from the duo. Defensive tackles Tim Settle Jr. (five sacks) and Denico Autry (three) have found their way to opposing quarterbacks as well.

"It's been great, man," Autry told ESPN. "Having them burning the edge like that, forcing the quarterbacks into our laps."

The Texans made a big bet to go all in on Hunter after letting defensive end Jonathan Greenard, who led the team last season with 12.5 sacks, sign with the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. But they are pleased with what Hunter has been able to do in Houston.

"He should be up for Defensive Player of the Year because he deserves it," Ryans said. "The guy doesn't say much, but his play speaks very loud and the opposing offenses understand they have to account for him because he's such a force when he's out there. Special guy and very happy to coach him."

"It'll be a blessing for him to get that award," Anderson added. "I think he deserves it."