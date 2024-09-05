Open Extended Reactions

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their quest to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls when they open the season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

As hard as it is to win two in a row, a three-peat is a rarity among all major sports.

Across the NBA/MLB/NHL/WNBA, there have been 14 instances where a team has won three straight titles. The Las Vegas Aces are currently looking to become the second team in WNBA history to win three straight -- the Houston Comets won four in a row from 1997-2000.

There have been nine instances in NFL history where a team has won back-to-back Super Bowls. No NFL team returned to the big game in the following season. Only one franchise -- the Buffalo Bills -- has reached the Super Bowl in four straight years, though they lost each time.

The Green Bay Packers were the first to go back-to-back in 1966-67, while the Pittsburgh Steelers strung together two separate runs in the 1970s. The 1990s saw two teams -- the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers -- win consecutive Super Bowls.

Here's a look back at how each team fared in its upcoming season.

Green Bay Packers, 1968

The Packers dominated in the 1960s, winning two Super Bowls and three championships before the AFL-NFL merger created the Super Bowl.

Green Bay underwent a major change after winning in 1967. Vince Lombardi stepped down as coach and Phil Bengston became the lead man. Bengston spent nine seasons running Lombardi's defense, turning it into one of the NFL's best.

In his first season, Bengston wasn't able to replicate Lombardi's success. The Packers went 6-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1964.

Miami Dolphins, 1974

The Miami Dolphins were the second NFL franchise to win consecutive Super Bowls. (Photo by Stephen Green-Armytage /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Dolphins strung together two titles row with legendary coach Don Shula, including an undefeated 1972 season. In 1974, Miami still had a strong season, going 11-3 and winning the AFC East. The Dolphins reached the playoffs for the fifth straight season, but lost in the divisional round to the Oakland Raiders.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 1976

The Steelers weren't far from a three-peat in 1976.

Pittsburgh started 1-4 but went on a nine-game winning streak over the rest of the regular season. It won the AFC Central division and defeated the Baltimore Colts in the divisional round.

However, the Steelers came up short against the eventual Super Bowl champion Raiders in the conference championship game.

Pittsburgh Steelers, 1979

As close as they came in 1976, the Steelers didn't earn a chance at a three-peat after their second back-to-back run.

Pittsburgh struggled in October, losing three straight games, and couldn't recover. The Steelers finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 1971.

San Francisco 49ers, 1990

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice celebrates with teammates after he scored a touchdown during Super Bowl XXIV. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

The 49ers made a strong run at a three-peat in Joe Montana's final season with the franchise.

After going 14-2 in 1989, San Francisco had the same record the next season. They started 10-0 and Montana won his second straight MVP award.

That strong regular season resulted in a third straight NFC Championship Game appearance. The 49ers lost 15-13 to the New York Giants, who outscored the defending champs 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Dallas Cowboys, 1994

Jimmy Johnson and the Cowboys parted ways after winning two Super Bowls in a row from 1992-93. But Dallas didn't miss a beat with the hiring of Barry Switzer as coach.

The Cowboys went 12-4 for the second straight season and reached the NFC Championship Game. America's Team came up short though, losing to the 49ers 38-28. San Francisco would go on to win its third Super Bowl in seven years.

Denver Broncos, 1999

John Elway, MVP of Super Bowl XXXIII, retired after the 1998 season, hurting the Denver Broncos' chances at a three-peat. (STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Broncos struggled in 1999. John Elway retired in the offseason and running back Terrell Davis played only four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Denver started 2-6 and finished 6-10, its fewest wins in a season since 1990.

New England Patriots, 2005

A third Super Bowl win in four years brought some hangover for New England in 2005. It began 5-4 before heating up to finish 10-6. Tom Brady threw for a then-career-high 4,110 passing yards and tied a career high in interceptions (14).

The Patriots stormed past the Jacksonville Jaguars in the wild-card game but came up short against the Broncos in the next round.