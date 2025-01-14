Matthew Stafford lobs it to Tyler Higbee, who makes a diving catch for a 23-yard gain for the Rams. (0:25)

LOS ANGELES -- After being hospitalized Monday night with a chest injury during the Los Angeles Rams' victory over the Minnesota Vikings, tight end Tyler Higbee made the trip home with the team, head coach Sean McVay said Tuesday.

McVay said Higbee was taken to a local hospital because he was "spitting up a little bit of blood."

McVay said he didn't have a full update yet from the team's medical staff but said Higbee's expectation is "that he'll be ready to go" on Sunday against the Eagles.

Higbee had five catches for 58 yards and was the game's leading receiver at the time of his injury.

Monday's game was only Higbee's fourth this season. He returned in Week 16 after tearing his ACL and MCL during the Rams' loss to the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round of the 2023 NFC playoffs.

According to ESPN Research, Higbee tied a season high with five receptions, all in the first quarter Monday night. In the regular season, Higbee had 13 catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

"It's been great having him back," McVay said Tuesday. "You felt his presence early. He was on pace to have a really big night, and he still made a huge contribution even just playing a quarter. I am hopeful and optimistic based on my dialogue with him that his expectations are he's going to be ready to roll against Philly."