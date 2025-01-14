Matthew Stafford reflects on focusing on the game vs. the Vikings while the wildfires continue in Los Angeles. (0:44)

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- As quarterback Matthew Stafford ran onto the field before the Los Angeles Rams' 27-9 playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium, he heard the roar from the traveling fans.

It was an NFC wild-card-round game first scheduled for SoFi Stadium on Monday night before wildfires in Southern California forced the move to Arizona. And even though the game didn't take place at their home stadium, Stafford said the team was playing for a city going through an extremely difficult time.

"There was definitely every excuse in the book to come out here and be lethargic and woe is me and all that, but we knew we weren't playing just for us," Stafford said. "[We were] playing for people back home that needed something to watch and enjoy and I'm glad we could give that to them."

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said the team understood "there was a really cool opportunity to come out here and be a positive, be something that L.A. could hold on to, a moment of joy and energy that takes people away from the craziness of their lives and things that are going on outside of us right now."

"There was a responsibility I think guys felt to be able to put their best foot forward," Kupp said. "You go out through the tunnel and that weight hits you front and center. These people are here and the energy that they brought, the atmosphere that they created, you wanted to make the most of that."

The ability to play with focus despite the difficult week, Stafford said, comes from coach Sean McVay's leadership. McVay said he thought the way the team played Monday -- "to stay connected, to stay together, just to fight, the spirit, the resilience" -- "epitomized" and "represented the city the right way."

"You talk about sports offering a platform for people to come together, offer a little bit of temporary relief, and I thought the way that our team competed tonight was what it looked like," McVay said.

Despite the game taking place in Arizona, the Rams tried to make it feel like a home game, with their end zones painted in blue and yellow, their graphics on the scoreboards and a giant blue sign that read "THANK YOU FIREFIGHTERS AND FIRST RESPONDERS." The Rams also unfurled a large banner that read "LA TOGETHER" during a pregame performance.

Los Angeles arranged for charter buses to and from SoFi Stadium for the game, ending up with around 30 buses and 1,500 season-ticket members.

"Unbelievable show of support that we got from the fans today," Stafford said. "Can't say enough about that."

The Rams, who won their first playoff game since winning Super Bowl LVI during the 2021 season, will travel to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET in the NFC divisional round.