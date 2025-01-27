Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Bills' season largely came to an end when a pass from quarterback Josh Allen, under pressure on fourth-and-5 from Buffalo's 47-yard line with two minutes remaining, fell to the ground between the arms of second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Chiefs went on to clinch a 32-29 win in Sunday's AFC Championship Game to go to the Super Bowl.

Though Kincaid has received online backlash for his role in the play, his teammates quickly offered their support, with many noting that a number of things could have changed the outcome of the game.

Allen on Monday pointed out what he could have done to help Kincaid in his second year.

"I got to be better for him. I didn't feel like I put him in enough good situations this year, ball-placement-wise," Allen said. "... He can sit there and think about that play over and over, but I got to be better for him. That's what it comes down to, and get him more involved. I know he's been battling throughout the entire year, bumps and bruises and probably games that he shouldn't have played he was in, but he's a tough sucker, and I got nothing but love for him, how he's approached this year. He's going to be so much better next year. Let his body heal up, and I'm going to be better, better for him, and I can promise you that."

Tight end Dawson Knox said Monday that Kincaid has been battling a torn PCL in one of his knees, in addition to fluid in his other knee. Kincaid was not at Monday's media availability. He has been on the injury report due to a knee injury, but has fully participated in practice.

Kincaid, 25, finished his second year catching 44 passes for 448 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He added six receptions for 71 yards on 10 targets in the playoffs. He missed three games (Weeks 11, 13-14) because of a knee injury but resumed playing. Against the Chiefs on Sunday, he caught 2 of 4 targets for 13 yards.

"Just an opportunity for a play to be made, and just couldn't make the play," Kincaid said after the game.

Knox had a different view.

"Watching that play back, I mean he's running full speed one direction. Josh had three guys in his face and just had to throw up a pop fly, and Dalton had to completely change directions and dive for the ball. The fact he even got contact on the ball is impressive, first of all," Knox said. "... I told him we wouldn't have even been in that game if he wasn't on this team. What he brings to this offense, the incredible weapon he is, I don't know if we would've won the division without him. I don't know if we would've made the playoffs without him. So, if he tries to shoulder this as his fault, I'll probably just laugh at him like, 'Dude, you're acting crazy right now.'"

There were other issues during the play. Allen said after the game that the offensive line slid left after the Chiefs "gave a good look" that the Bills were not anticipating, which set up a surprise corner blitz from the right side, but Allen was still able to get the throw off.

"We called the protection to slide left. ... I guess from film, they will blitz from where they're not showing it from," right O'Cyrus Torrence said. "So, they showed it from the right, so we [were] thinking they were doing it from the left, but they actually brought it from the right this time. It's just, you can say it's an error. I think they just called a better play than we had on offense, just how the game goes."

For the Bills, there were issues at times in all three phases.

"I think it's unfair, honestly, to even say [Kincaid lost them the game] and put him in that situation," Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard said. "There's so many plays that it comes down to throughout a game, and we just didn't make enough of 'em."

What's next for the Bills, who surpassed outside expectations this season, is finding a way to get past the Chiefs. The Bills lost to Kansas City for the fourth time in the past five postseasons and hold the record for the most wins by any team in a six-season stretch (78) without a Super Bowl appearance.

Allen said he is "extremely confident" in coach Sean McDermott's ability to lead the team to a title.

"It's going to sound weird. I'm just so proud of Coach," Allen said. "I don't know why he's not recognized more in the awards stuff. That's the cruddy thing about it. But, you know, time in and time out, he's got us in position. We won the AFC East the last how many, so years. And obviously, we're fighting to get over that hump. He gives his life to this. I will tell you that he's so committed to doing whatever it takes. And to see him adapt and really grow as a coach has been fun to watch."

Meanwhile, Allen's right hand is swollen and "a little banged-up" after a failed 2-point conversion attempt at the end of the first half, but he said he doesn't anticipate needing surgery.