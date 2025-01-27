Russell Wilson joins "The Pat McAfee Show" and addresses the criticism thrown his way as well as his status with the Pittsburgh Steelers. (1:46)

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers owner and president Art Rooney II said securing a quarterback is the team's priority, and it's his "preference" to sign either Justin Fields or Russell Wilson this offseason.

Rooney said it's "unlikely" the team brings back both quarterbacks.

"I wouldn't close the door, but I'd say it's probably unlikely," Rooney said Monday. "I think both of them see themselves as starters and I don't know that they want to share the same job again next year. So, I would say most likely we probably don't wind up bringing them both back."

Wilson signed a one-year deal with the Steelers last offseason, while Fields played out the final year of his rookie contract after being traded to the organization from the Chicago Bears just a week after Wilson signed.

"They're both capable quarterbacks, and my preference would be to sign one of them," Rooney said. "So that'll be the priority, and I think that will give us the best opportunity to move forward.

"... We've got a whole quarterback room to fill, and so there's jobs open in there. I wouldn't be surprised if we look in the draft as well either this year or next, and so that's got to be the priority."

Rooney expressed a desire to make the next quarterback contract longer than one year.

"It sort of takes two to tango, and so we'll see where it goes," Rooney said. "I think my preference would probably be to have something more than a one-year in place next time around, but we'll see what it takes."

With Wilson sidelined for the first six games with a lingering training camp calf injury, Fields helped the Steelers to a 4-2 start. Wilson reclaimed the starting spot in Week 7, and he won six of his first seven starts before dropping the final five games of the season, including a 28-14 wild-card loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

"I thought both Russ and Justin showed promise in certain stretches during the season, and I think they're both capable of being starters in this league," Rooney said. "So we have decisions, and they have decisions, too."

Wilson expressed a desire to return to Pittsburgh during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Jan. 22.

"My goal is to be with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a long time, hopefully finish my career there, God willing," Wilson said.

Rooney said the organization will look at the ages of both quarterbacks. Wilson is 36, while Fields is a decade younger.

"I think you have to take that into consideration," Rooney said. "That's a factor."

While there's uncertainty about the future of the team's quarterback position, Rooney was steadfast in his support of coach Mike Tomlin, who hasn't won a playoff game since 2016. Rooney said he didn't anticipate "wholesale" staff changes after the 10-7 season.

"When you look at how many games Mike has won in this league, you don't win that many games if you're not a good coach," Rooney said. "And I know he's frustrated like we all are in terms of not being able to take that next step, but we still feel good about him being the leader and still think he has the strengths that he always had in terms of being able to lead a team.

"The other side of the coin is when you look at the fact that we have six, seven, eight teams a year that turn their coaches over. When you have a good coach, you just try to keep building with them."

A year ago, Rooney said he believed Tomlin was the right man to continue coaching the Steelers because of his ability to keep his teams engaged and fighting for an entire season. Despite the five-game losing streak to close out the 2024 season, Rooney reiterated his belief in Tomlin's ability to do that.

"It's fair to question it after losing five in a row, but when I talk to the players, I think the players still want to play for Mike," Rooney said. "And so I'm not concerned about his message or that kind of an issue."

Rooney, however, did acknowledge the growing fan frustration over the lack of playoff success in recent seasons.

"My inbox has been pretty full lately," Rooney said with a wry smile. "Yeah, I have a sense. And look, I share their frustration. I mean it was very disappointing the way we ended the season, so I understand that. I understand why people are mad. All I can say is actions speak louder than words, and we've got to be better."