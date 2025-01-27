Dan Orlovsky suggests that Jets coach Aaron Glenn should give Aaron Rodgers until the Super Bowl to decide if he's playing next season. (1:02)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets have a new coach, a new general manager and a new approach to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Glenn, who was introduced Monday in a news conference with general manager Darren Mougey, made it clear that he doesn't consider any player bigger than the team. Glenn was noncommittal on Rodgers, saying the future Hall of Famer will be evaluated just like everyone else on the roster.

"This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks. This is about the roster," Glenn told reporters after his news conference. "We plan on building the best roster that we can. So, whatever that may be -- guard, tackle, defensive tackle -- that's what we're evaluating.

"Listen, everybody's under the microscope. That's just what it is."

It's a new day at One Jets Drive.

New Jets general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn said that "everybody's under the microscope" on the roster, including Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Glenn said that he has exchanged texts with Rodgers, and that he hopes to speak with him soon. Other than that, the newly hired coach declined to get into much detail about Rodgers. Glenn shut down questions from reporters the way he once handled wide receivers as a cornerback for the Jets from 1994 to 2001.

"We're still in the evaluation mode, so for anybody else who's going to ask that, I'm going to give you the same answer," Glenn said. "So don't waste your time. We clear?"

Owner Woody Johnson, whose involvement in personnel matters last season chafed people in the previous regime, said he will leave the Rodgers decision up to Glenn and Mougey. Johnson, whose relationship with the four-time MVP has appeared strained at times, said he will welcome him back if his new hires decide it's best for the team.

"Absolutely," Johnson said. "Aaron's a talent, for sure. He's a Hall of Famer. ... I'm not going to voice my opinion. That's up to them."

The previous regime, which acquired Rodgers in 2023 trade with the Green Bay Packers, catered to him by acquiring some of his former wide receivers and hiring one of his closest friends, Nathaniel Hackett, as the offensive coordinator.

Rodgers, 41, missed virtually the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles and was uneven in 17 starts in 2024, finishing with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 5-12 team. He has said he's undecided on whether he wants to keep playing.

"First and foremost, I've got the utmost respect for Aaron Rogers and what he's done in this league as a player," said Mougey, most recently the Denver Broncos' assistant GM. "[He's] one of the greatest of all time to play the position -- one of the greatest players of all time.

"I know Aaron has his process in the offseason that he goes through. We have ours. But, yeah, that [decision] is going to come. I don't have a timeline on it."

Rodgers is under contract for 2025, but none of his money his guaranteed. He has a $35 million option bonus, a $2.5 million salary and a manageable $23.5 million cap charge. There's a $49 million cap hit if he's released or retires; it can be spread over two years.

If he returns under his existing contract, there will be a $63 million cap hit in 2026 -- a massive charge that would hamper the team's financial flexibility. Rodgers has said he's open to a pay cut if he returns.

"When it comes to the team, it's always a football decision," said Glenn, adding that he and Mougey will study every play from the 2024 season.

Glenn, formerly the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator, knows what he wants in his quarterback.

"A winner," he said, adding, "Mental and physical toughness."

If the Jets move on from Rodgers, they'll be wading into a shallow pool of free agent options. The in-house alternative is backup Tyrod Taylor, 35, a former starter who played only 36 snaps in 2024. Also on the roster is 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis, who sat out with an injury from college.

The Jets took an unconventional approach to rebuilding their regime, hiring the coach before the GM. The team has revamped its power structure, with both Glenn and Mougey reporting directly to Johnson, according to the owner. Previously, coach Robert Saleh reported to GM Joe Douglas. Mougey will have the final say on personnel matters and the 53-man roster, but he said it will be a collaborative effort with Glenn.

Glenn showed his fiery side at his introductory news conference. Alluding to the Jets' losing history, he declared, "We're the freaking New York Jets and we're built for this s---!"

A popular player in his day, and later a scout for the Jets (2012-13), Glenn was greeted by no fewer than 10 former Jets, many of them his former teammates. He interviewed with four other teams but said this was the only job he wanted.

"We're going to do some magical things here, bro," he said, turning to Mougey. "Some magical things. I look forward to it."