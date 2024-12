Open Extended Reactions

With the 2024 NFL regular season dwindling down, players are making sure they finish on a high note -- even with their game day outfits.

Whether it's a cozy fit to counter the cold weather or a festive look during the holidays, athletes often show out before taking the field. Week 17 is no different.

Here are the best arrivals from the week.

Thursday night fits

The Illinois Cowboy 🀠pic.twitter.com/ri1zOxa50Z β€” Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 26, 2024

Christmas Day

Ready for all the festivities. 🎠pic.twitter.com/3rQ69v87xk β€” Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2024

When in Texas 🀠pic.twitter.com/OKaQYZ44F9 β€” Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 25, 2024

Santa Settle has arrived 🎠pic.twitter.com/EUN9ukeWNo β€” Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 25, 2024

These fits sleighed. pic.twitter.com/K2MIEev3n6 β€” Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2024

A very coordinated Christmas 🀝 pic.twitter.com/MSXqUrPGG6 β€” Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 25, 2024