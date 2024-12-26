Open Extended Reactions

Houston's own Beyoncé put on a show during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans Christmas Day game at NRG Stadium.

The Grammy-award winning pop star performed tracks from her latest album "Cowboy Carter" for the first time since its release in March. She sang alongside her daughter, Blue Ivy, and brought out guests, including country singers Post Malone and Shaboozey.

It wasn't the first time Beyoncé performed in her home city -- she also sang the national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston. She went on to headline Super Bowl XLVII 's halftime show at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans and made a guest appearance in Super Bowl 50's show at Levi's Stadium when Coldplay headlined in 2016.

Here's how the sports world reacted to Beyoncé's performance.

Honestly can't get enough of you @Beyonce — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) December 25, 2024

beyonce 😮‍💨 and blue !!! 10s all around — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) December 25, 2024

Just call @Beyonce the internet because she's undefeated....oh like us @GamecockWBB last season 🤭🤭🤭....slight flex! Go head Bey!! pic.twitter.com/9wNY1WpPWv — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) December 25, 2024