TAMPA, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed defensive back Christian Izien on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.

Izien suffered a pectoral injury in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, although he did not leave the game at any point. Izien had also been on the injury report last week with a groin injury but played 54 snaps in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Though initially a reserve player to begin the season, Izien, who converted to safety this offseason, started 10 of 14 games for the Bucs at both safety and nickelback because of injuries. He had previously been the starting nickelback last season prior to the Bucs drafting Tykee Smith in 2024. Through 16 weeks, Izien played the second-most snaps of any Bucs defensive back at 779, behind only cornerback Zyon McCollum. He even lined up as an outside cornerback for nearly two quarters against the Washington Commanders in Week 1 after in-game injuries to McCollum, Bryce Hall and Josh Hayes.

The Bucs have rarely had their entire defensive backfield healthy all season. All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has missed six games with injury, including the past two with a knee injury. Their other starting safety, Jordan Whitehead, was placed on injured reserve after suffering a torn pectoral injury in Week 12. After missing four games, he began his 21-day practice window this week. The team claimed safety Mike Edwards off waivers during their Week 11 bye, but even he missed two games with a hamstring injury and is dealing with an illness this week, although he was out on the practice field with teammates Thursday. Smith has missed four games with a concussion and a knee injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean also missed four games with a hamstring injury.

Izien's injury, even with the potential for both Whitehead and Winfield to return prior to the season ending, gives the Bucs fewer options in Todd Bowles' defensive subpackages, having lined up in their dime subpackage only once over the past two weeks.

After losing to the Cowboys, the Bucs are tied with the Atlanta Falcons at 8-7 but lose the tiebreaker because the Falcons swept them 2-0 this season. They'll need to win out and hope for a Falcons slip-up over the next two games.

The Bucs face the Carolina Panthers this week at home, a team they narrowly defeated 26-23 in overtime in Week 13.