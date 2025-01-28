Open Extended Reactions

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has elected not to pursue a head coaching job in 2025, a team source confirmed to ESPN on Tuesday.

Kingsbury's decision takes him out of the running for the open position with the New Orleans Saints, who are the only team left with a head coaching vacancy.

Kingsbury had previously declined all potential coaching interviews while the Commanders were still in the playoffs, making him a long shot to take a job this year.

Because Kingsbury did not take any initial interviews, league rules would have prevented him from interviewing until after the Super Bowl if they had made it to that game. Kingsbury was available to do interviews after the Commanders were eliminated Sunday but opted against doing any.

Kingsbury was one of three coaches officially requested by the Saints who later withdrew from their interview process. Aaron Glenn, who played for the Saints in 2008 and coached there from 2016 to 2020, never made it to a second interview. Glenn interviewed virtually with the Saints but was hired by the New York Jets after interviewing with them in person.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, whose team was eliminated in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, opted to stay in Buffalo instead of pursuing a second interview in New Orleans. Brady was an assistant coach in New Orleans during the 2018-2019 seasons.

The remaining Saints candidates are believed to be New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who all did second, in-person interviews with the team. As of Tuesday night, Moore had emerged as a lead candidate for the job, although no final decision had been made, sources told ESPN.

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had been a candidate but instead now will focus on the 2026 hiring cycle, a source said.

Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals' head coach from 2019 to 2022, said in December that he would like to be a head coach again "at some point." Kingsbury is still being paid by Arizona after the team signed him to a five-year extension in 2022 but fired him less than a year later.

Kingsbury made it clear to people that he has been happy with his situation in Washington because he could just focus on running the offense and not the other responsibilities that come with being a head coach. He has also enjoyed working with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is considered the favorite to earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, and told ESPN last month "it would take a lot to leave this kid."

"I didn't get into this to be a head coach again," Kingsbury told ESPN last month. "It's not about money. It never has been about money. So, that won't move me at all. It's just I want to do the best job we can here for those guys and then kind of go from there."

The news that Kingsbury has decided to remain with the Commanders was first reported by Fox Sports.