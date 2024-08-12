        <
        >

          Sunny Choi's breaking career: medals that led to Olympics

          Sunny Choi is representing Team USA in breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
          • ESPN
          Aug 12, 2024, 12:15 AM

          Sunny Choi is breaking out in breaking -- one of the new events at the 2024 Paris Olympics and something the B-girl has been devoting her life to for years.

          Prior to breaking, Choi pursued gymnastics during her childhood. Since starting her competitive breaking career in 2014, Choi has cemented herself as one of the most promising stars in the sport. Choi represented Team USA as breaking made its Olympic debut in Paris.

          Here are some key honors and titles from her breakdancing career:

          2024

          • Member of Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics

          2023

          • Santiago Pan American Games gold medalist (First gold medal awarded in breakdancing, allowed Choi to become the first American woman to qualify for Olympic breaking)

          2022

          • Birmingham World Games silver medalist

          • Seventh place in WDSF World Championships

          2019

          • World Championships silver medalist

          • World Urban Games silver medalist

