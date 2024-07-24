        <
          Andy Murray's tennis career: Grand Slam wins, Olympic stats

          Andy Murray will retire after the 2024 Paris Olympics. Getty
          • ESPN
          Jul 24, 2024, 09:43 PM

          Andy Murray will be making his fifth Olympics appearance at the 2024 Summer Games, and it's going to be his last. The renowned tennis star announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Games, marking an end to a legendary career.

          Here are his key wins and accomplishments:

          Grand Slam singles titles

          • 2012 US Open

          • 2013 Wimbledon

          • 2016 Wimbledon

          Olympics

          • 2012 London - singles, gold

          • 2012 London - mixed doubles, silver

          • 2016 Rio de Janeiro - singles, gold

          • 1st player to win 2 Olympic gold medals in singles

          Other accomplishments

          • Finished in top 10 for nine consecutive years (2008-16)

          • 2016 ATP No. 1 Award

          • 2019 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Award

          • 2014 and 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

          • 46 ATP Tour singles titles

          • Only player with at least 7 victories vs. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

