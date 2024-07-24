Andy Murray's tennis career: Grand Slam wins, Olympic stats

Andy Murray will be making his fifth Olympics appearance at the 2024 Summer Games, and it's going to be his last. The renowned tennis star announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Games, marking an end to a legendary career.
Here are his key wins and accomplishments:
Grand Slam singles titles
2012 US Open
2013 Wimbledon
2016 Wimbledon
Olympics
2012 London - singles, gold
2012 London - mixed doubles, silver
2016 Rio de Janeiro - singles, gold
1st player to win 2 Olympic gold medals in singles
Other accomplishments
Finished in top 10 for nine consecutive years (2008-16)
2016 ATP No. 1 Award
2019 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Award
2014 and 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award
46 ATP Tour singles titles
Only player with at least 7 victories vs. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal
