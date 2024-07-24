Andy Murray's tennis career: Grand Slam wins, Olympic stats

Open Extended Reactions

Andy Murray will be making his fifth Olympics appearance at the 2024 Summer Games, and it's going to be his last. The renowned tennis star announced his retirement after the conclusion of the Games, marking an end to a legendary career.

Here are his key wins and accomplishments:

Grand Slam singles titles

2012 US Open

2013 Wimbledon

2016 Wimbledon

Olympics

2012 London - singles, gold

2012 London - mixed doubles, silver

2016 Rio de Janeiro - singles, gold

1st player to win 2 Olympic gold medals in singles

Other accomplishments

Finished in top 10 for nine consecutive years (2008-16)

2016 ATP No. 1 Award

2019 ATP Comeback Player of the Year Award

2014 and 2022 Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award

46 ATP Tour singles titles

Only player with at least 7 victories vs. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

