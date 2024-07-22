Athletes who won medals in both Summer and Winter Olympics

Open Extended Reactions

The Olympics are the pinnacle of an athletic career. More than 100 of the world's best athletes have competed in both the Summer and Winter Olympics, but only a select few have earned a spot on the podium at both Games.

Here's a list of the Olympians who have won medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

Eddy Alvarez (United States)

- Won silver in the 5000-meter relay speed skating competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

- Won silver in the baseball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics

Lauryn Williams (United States)

- Won silver in the 100-meter dash at the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics

- Won gold in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2012 London Summer Olympics

- Won silver in the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics

- First U.S. woman to win medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics

Clara Hughes (Canada)

- Won bronze in the road race and time trial road cycling competitions at the 1996 Atlanta Summer Olympics

- Won bronze in the 5000-meter speed skating competition at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics

- Won gold in the 5000-meter speed skating competition and silver in the team pursuit speed skating competition at the 2006 Torino Winter Olympics

- Won bronze in the 5000-meter speed skating competition at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics

- Only athlete in history to win multiple medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics

Christa Luding-Rothenburger (Germany)

- Won gold in the women's 500-meter speed skating competition at the 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

- Won gold in the women's 1000-meter speed skating competition and silver in the women's 500-meter speed skating competition at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics

- Won silver in the track cycling sprint competition at the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics

- First athlete to medal at the Summer and Winter Olympics in the same year

Jacob Tullin Thams (Norway)

- Won gold in the individual large hill ski jumping competition at the 1924 Chamonix Winter Olympics

- Won silver as a member of the 8-meter sailing team at the 1936 Berlin Summer Olympics

Eddie Eagan (United States)

- Won gold in the light-heavyweight boxing competition at the 1920 Antwerp Summer Olympics

- Won gold in the four-man bobsleigh competition at the 1932 Lake Placid Winter Olympics

