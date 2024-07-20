Team USA vs. South Sudan: Live score, updates from Olympics tuneup

Open Extended Reactions

Team USA continues its preparation for a run at a fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball ahead of the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Saturday, the team takes on South Sudan in London in the first of two exhibition games at O2 Arena. Team USA will also play Germany on Monday before taking off for France.

The U.S. has already defeated other Olympic teams in preparation for Paris. Last week, the team beat Serbia and Australia in two games held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Those games followed a win over Canada in Las Vegas on July 10.

At the Olympics, Team USA will play three Group C games in Lille: on July 28 (Serbia), July 31 (South Sudan) and Aug. 3 (Puerto Rico). The knockout rounds then shift to Paris with the quarterfinals (Aug. 6), semifinals (Aug. 8) and gold medal game (Aug. 10) at Accor Arena.

Follow along for the updates, highlights and key takeaways from Team USA's game against South Sudan.

