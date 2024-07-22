Simone Biles' gymnastics titles: Olympics, Worlds, more stats

Since she burst onto the elite scene in 2011, Simone Biles has been a one-of-a-kind force in gymnastics. Apart from success at her craft, Biles has also opened up important mental health conversations within the sport (after grappling with twisties at the 2020 Olympics). She will take on her third Olympic cycle at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.
Check out her all-time accolades now:
Records and awards
-Most decorated gymnast in World Championships history
-Most World gold medals (23)
-Most World all-around titles in the women's competition (6)
-Tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast
-Youngest recipient (25) of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Joe Biden
Olympic Games
Rio 2016 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Bronze - beam
Tokyo 2020 Silver - team Bronze - beam
World Championships
Antwerp 2013 Gold - all-around, floor Silver - vault Bronze - beam
Nanning 2014 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault
Glasgow 2015 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Bronze - vault
Doha 2018 Gold - team, all-around, vault, floor Silver - bars Bronze - beam
Stuttgart 2019 Gold - team, all-around, vault, beam, floor
Antwerp 2023 Gold - team, all-around, beam, floor Silver - vault
U.S. Championships
2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars
2021 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars
2019 Gold - all-around, vault, beam floor Bronze - bars
2018 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor
2016 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor
2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam Silver - floor
2014 Gold - all-around, vault, floor Silver - beam
2013 Gold - all-around Silver - vault, bars, beam, floor
U.S. Classic
2023 Gold - all-around, beam, floor Bronze - bars
2021 Gold - all-around, beam, floor
2019 Gold - all-around, floor Bronze - beam
2018 Gold - all-around, beam, floor
2016 Gold - beam
2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor
2014 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor
2013 No medals
Stuttgart World Cup
2019 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, floor Silver - beam
City of Jesolo Trophy
2015 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor
2013 Gold - all-around, vault, beam, floor
Pacific Rim Championships
2016 Gold - all-around
American Cup
2015 Gold - all-around, vault, bars, beam, floor
2013 Gold - vault, bars Silver - all-around
American Classic
2012 Gold - all-around, vault
