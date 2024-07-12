How does Olympic volleyball work? Scoring, format, rules

Open Extended Reactions

Indoor and beach volleyball are a part of the Paris Summer Games with competitions starting from the first day.

Indoor volleyball has been an Olympic sport since the 1964 Tokyo Games. Beach volleyball appeared at the 1992 games in Barcelona as an exhibition sport, but wasn't considered an official sport until four years later in Atlanta.

Though these two sports have obvious similarities, their respective rules are slightly different. Here's everything you need to know about indoor and beach volleyball at the Olympics.

When will beach volleyball take place at the 2024 Olympics?

Competitions begin on July 27 and run until Aug. 10.

When will volleyball take place at the 2024 Olympics?

Competitions begin on July 27 and run until Aug. 11.

What are the rules of beach volleyball?

Matches will be played between two teams of two players on a sand court that's 16 meters long and 8 meters wide.

The first team to win two sets, which are each played to 21 points, wins the match. If a third set is necessary, it is played to 15 points.

What are the rules of volleyball?

Matches will be played between two teams of six players on an indoor court that's 18 meters long and 9 meters wide, slightly bigger than a beach volleyball court. Matches follow a best of five set format. Teams are allowed a maximum of three consecutive touches before they must send the ball over the net and into the opposition's half.

The first team to score 25 points by a two-point margin wins the set. If a fifth set is required, teams will play up to 15 points with a winning margin of two still required.

Where will beach volleyball be played?

The Eiffel Tower Stadium, a temporary arena located at the Champ de Mars. It will be demolished after the Paris Summer Games.

Where will volleyball be played?

The South Paris Arena at the Paris Expo, an exhibition and convention center built in 1923. Handball, table tennis and weightlifting will also be held at the arena.

Who won the beach volleyball competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Men: Christian Sørum and Anders Mol

Women: April Ross and Alexandra Klineman

Who won the volleyball competitions at the 2020 Summer Olympics?

Men: France

Women: U.S.A.