What is a Golden Slam in tennis? Djokovic earns Olympic feat

Novak Djokovic earned his first Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the men's tennis singles final. With the accomplishment, Djokovic joins an elite club of tennis players who have secured a Golden Slam.

What is a Golden Slam?

A Golden Slam is earned when an individual player wins all four Grand Slams (Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open) and an Olympic gold medal in singles.

How common are Golden Slams?

Prior to Djokovic, only four players had achieved the feat.

When did the first Golden Slam take place?

Steffi Graf secured the first Golden Slam in 1988.

Who else has accomplished a Golden Slam?

2024: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2012: Serena Williams (United States)

2010: Rafael Nadal (Spain)

1999: Andre Agassi (United States)

1988: Steffi Graf (Germany)

